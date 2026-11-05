Democrats' gains in the US midterm elections and control of both chambers of Congress have raised questions among Palestinians about whether Washington's longstanding support for Israel could change.

The results come amid close ties between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose government received extensive US military and political backing during Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

While some Palestinians see an opportunity to increase pressure on Israel, others caution that Trump retains considerable control over foreign policy.

Officially, neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority has commented on the results, but hopes remain limited that the political changes will translate into tangible improvements in Gaza.

Hopes for Trump, Netanyahu exit

For Shadi Kamal, from Gaza, political shifts in Washington and Israel offer hope for an end to an era of hostility towards Palestinians.

He hopes Trump's weakening political position will coincide with Netanyahu's departure, particularly if opposition leader Gadi Eizenkot succeeds in forming the next Israeli government.

"Palestinians want to see the end of Trump's era of dictatorship, just as we hope Netanyahu's political era will end," he told The New Arab.

"Both leaders had contributed to Palestinian suffering, with Trump providing Israel political and military cover while Netanyahu waged a devastating war on Gaza," he said.

"We don't just want different faces in power. We want policies that stop the war, end our suffering and allow reconstruction to begin," he added.

However, Halima Baraka, a Khan Younis-based woman, takes a more cautious view, arguing that political changes in Washington would mean little without tangible improvements in Palestinians' daily lives.

"Palestinians no longer want statements or promises. We want the war to stop, people to return home, aid to enter freely and reconstruction to begin," she told TNA.

She urged Washington to use its political influence to pressure Israel and recognise Palestinian national and political rights rather than treating their suffering solely as a humanitarian issue.

While Baraka stressed the need for concrete changes on the ground, Palestinian political analyst Fayez Abu Shamala, known for his support for Hamas, responded to the election results with celebration, distributing sweets to people in the streets of Gaza.

A video showing him at the celebration circulated widely on social media. In it, Abu Shamala said he was happier about al-Sayed's victory than he had been about any Palestinian or Arab election, describing it as an occasion worth celebrating.

"I had promised to distribute sweets across Gaza if al-Sayed won a seat in the US Senate. Our enemy is the same as Abdulrahman al-Sayed's enemy," he told TNA.

He added that the Democrats' gains meant Netanyahu had fallen and his project to dominate the Middle East had come to an end.

He argued that the Palestinian cause had gained international prominence through the sacrifices of Gaza's people.

However, he warned that Israel's next government, possibly led by Gadi Eizenkot, would use promises of peace, human rights and a two-state solution to improve its image internationally.

He said the government might also promise to lift the blockade on Gaza, rebuild the territory and stop attacks in the occupied West Bank, but argued that these would be empty promises rather than signs of real change.

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Could Democrats really make a difference?

Gaza-based Palestinian political analyst Tayseer Abdullah believes the Democrats' electoral gains could create opportunities for Palestinians, particularly over US military assistance to Israel and growing domestic opposition to Washington's support for the genocidal war against Gaza.

He told TNA that criticism of US military support for Israel had become increasingly visible within American society and the Democratic Party, potentially putting greater pressure on Israel over arms deals and military aid.

Abdullah argued that Palestinians should not overlook differences between the two American parties, despite their longstanding support for Israel.

"The differences between Democrats and Republicans may be limited, but they exist, and Palestinians should know how to benefit from them," he said.

He cited the UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements, adopted in December 2016 during Barack Obama's presidency, as an example of Democratic administrations occasionally taking positions that differ from Republican policies.

However, Abdullah distinguished between previous Democratic administrations and that of Joe Biden, whose administration provided Israel with extensive military and diplomatic support during the Gaza war, despite growing opposition within his own party.

He pointed to Biden's repeated declarations of being a Zionist, including his statement that he was "more of a Zionist than the Israelis themselves", as evidence of his strong alignment with Israel.

This, Abdullah argued, demonstrates that party affiliation alone cannot determine how a US president approaches the Palestinian issue.

He urged the Palestinian Authority to capitalise on the changing balance of power in Congress by engaging with Democratic lawmakers and raising issues that have long been sidelined.

These include reopening the Palestine Liberation Organisation's office in Washington, reviewing restrictions on US assistance to Palestinians, restoring funding to UNRWA, supporting a two-state solution, ending settlement expansion and settler attacks, and securing the release of Palestinian tax revenues withheld by Israel.

He also stressed the need to address the internal Palestinian division, arguing that sustained political engagement could create opportunities for progress, even if these demands are unlikely to be met immediately.

Gaza's future still uncertain

Gaza-based Palestinian political analyst Mustafa Ibrahim cautioned against viewing the Democrats' electoral gains as the end of Trump's political influence or a turning point in US policy towards Israel.

He told TNA that the results dealt a significant blow to Trump, giving Democrats greater power to scrutinise his administration, block legislative initiatives and investigate its policies.

However, he believes Trump retains broad authority over foreign affairs, making an immediate shift in Washington's position on Palestine and Israel unlikely.

"The results could also strain Netanyahu's relationship with Washington, as the Israeli prime minister's close alignment with Trump and the Republicans has departed from Israel's traditional policy of maintaining strong ties with both American parties," he said.

He added that the results send a message to regional leaders who have relied on Trump's influence, showing that his political position is not immune to domestic challenges.

Regarding Gaza, Palestinian political analyst Akram Atallah expects the elections to have little impact, as US foreign policy is largely determined by the president.

He told TNA that Trump's plan for Gaza is not very different from the Democrats' position, particularly on disarming the territory and ending Hamas's rule.

"The differences are more about how to achieve these goals than the goals themselves," Atallah said, suggesting Democrats might prefer political solutions over military action to disarm Gaza.

He also believes the elections will not significantly affect plans for a so-called "Board of Peace" or a committee to govern Gaza.

He said the main obstacles are Israel's position and disagreements over how the territory should be governed, rather than divisions in Washington.

However, Atallah said the Democrats' stronger position in Congress could give Palestinians more opportunities to engage with US lawmakers, as the party has generally been more open to dealing with the Palestinian Authority.

Still, he warned against assuming Democrats are more supportive of Palestinian rights, noting that criticism of UNRWA also emerged under Biden after the Gaza war began.

For Palestinians, the challenge now is to turn the political shift in Washington into concrete steps to end Israel's genocidal war, rebuild Gaza and advance their national rights.