Gaza grandmother, 85, fears Israeli gunfire near Yellow Line

At 85, Palestinian woman Alamiya Abu Nahal never imagined she would one day be forced to live in a flimsy tent on the rubble of her home in the al-Nafaq area, east of Gaza City, without even the most basic necessities.

Worse still, Abu Nahal lives close to the so-called Yellow Line, established under the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian factions on 10 October 2025, which separates Israeli forces from areas where displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

Her location not only leaves her cut off from nearly all essential services but also puts her at considerable risk from Israeli military vehicles stationed along the line, which regularly open fire.

The tent she shares with her son offers little protection from either gunfire or harsh weather. The area lies below ground level, making it prone to flooding, a problem she experienced both during and before the war. Before the conflict, however, she had the protection of her multi-storey family home.

Abu Nahal is among hundreds of thousands of Palestinians whose homes have been destroyed or rendered uninhabitable during Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, leaving entire neighbourhoods in ruins and families sheltering in tents, damaged buildings and makeshift accommodation.

Israel's bombardment and ground operations have devastated residential areas, hospitals, water networks and other essential infrastructure, leaving displaced Palestinians struggling to access food, clean water, healthcare and adequate shelter.

Related Gaza floods leave displaced Palestinians facing cold, wet winter Society

Abu Nahal told The New Arab that she lives in a dangerous location without even the most basic necessities, including food and water, and that the area receives little attention from charities and humanitarian organisations.

She has no proper bedding, blankets or adequate protection from the elements, and lives in constant fear after choosing to return to the ruins of her home in al-Nafaq.

Her decision was driven by her determination to remain on the land where she had lived with her family for decades, as well as the lack of any alternative, she explained.

Recalling the beginning of her ordeal, Abu Nahal said she was forcibly displaced, like the rest of her neighbourhood, during the early days of Israel's assault, after evacuation orders were issued to Gaza City residents.

She fled without taking any belongings, clothes or personal possessions, believing, like many others, that her displacement would be temporary. Instead, days turned into months of suffering, marked by deprivation, hunger, cold, heat and homelessness.

"That was when the real suffering began," she said. "The family was separated, as each of my sons went to live in a separate tent, while one son stayed with me to look after me. However, he can no longer provide for my basic needs because he is unemployed and has no income, so he can't even afford to buy medication for my chronic illnesses."

Abu Nahal said she spent more than a year and a half moving between displacement camps and different areas, where even the most basic standards of care were lacking.

But her suffering did not end when she returned home. Instead, she found herself displaced once again, this time living on the rubble of her house near the Yellow Line, in an area where she remains exposed to danger around the clock.

Despite the October 2025 ceasefire agreement, Israeli forces have continued carrying out attacks in Gaza, while the Yellow Line has become another source of danger and displacement for Palestinians living near it.

For families attempting to return to their destroyed neighbourhoods, the continued Israeli military presence has meant that even reaching the ruins of their homes can expose them to gunfire, while restrictions on movement and widespread destruction have severely limited access to essential services.

She said her return to Gaza City, which she had dreamed of throughout her displacement, did not mean a return to her former life.

Everything had changed. Her home had been destroyed, along with the memories, dreams, aspirations, laughter and tears it had held. The surrounding neighbourhood had also been demolished, transforming what was once a safe and stable community into a dangerous area near the front line.

"We used to live a stable and secure life, surrounded by a close-knit family whose members worked in different professions. But now we are scattered among tents, without any sense of safety or stability," Abu Nahal said.

She suffers from high blood pressure and osteoporosis and has severe difficulty moving around because the wheelchair she relied on is broken. Medical teams are also unable to monitor her condition because her location is too dangerous to access.

Her ordeal comes as displaced Palestinians face another winter in makeshift shelters, with heavy rainfall flooding tens of thousands of tents across Gaza in recent days. The destruction of drainage infrastructure, combined with restrictions on the entry of shelter materials and humanitarian supplies, has left families increasingly vulnerable to flooding, cold and disease.

Abu Nahal is not asking for a life of luxury. All she wants is a safe shelter to protect her from shelling, gunfire and harsh weather, along with basic bedding, blankets, clothing and the medication she needs to ease her pain.