Palestinian goalkeeper Mahmoud Abdel-Malek was killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza just days after competing in a tournament final honouring athletes and sports officials killed since the beginning of Israel's genocidal war on the enclave.

His death brings the toll among Palestinian athletes and sports workers to 1,017, according to the Palestinian Football Association (PFA).

Abdel-Malek, the captain and goalkeeper of Gaza Sports Club, was killed on Tuesday in the Sabra neighbourhood of southern Gaza City.

The PFA said his death came days after he played in the final of the Gaza and Northern Gaza division of the Thousand Martyrs Cup, a tournament named in honour of the more than 1,000 athletes and sports officials killed in the Strip since October 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PFA confirmed the death of the 20-year-old footballer.

"Club legend and goalkeeper of the first team Mahmoud Kamal Fares Abdel-Malik was martyred moments ago," Gaza Sports Club wrote in a social media post announcing his death.

Gaza Sports Club finished as runners-up in the tournament final. More than 200 clubs took part in the competition, including 146 from the occupied West Bank, 44 from Gaza and 36 from Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, according to the PFA.

Abdel-Malek's death follows those of hundreds of other Palestinian athletes, including national team forward Suleiman al-Obeid, who was killed while waiting for aid in Gaza last year, and Olympic team coach Hani al-Masdar, who was killed in 2024.

Last month, the PFA reported that 15-year-old Muhammad Nidal Barbakh had been shot dead by Israeli forces while playing football with friends at Al-Najma Sports Academy in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

Around 90 per cent of Gaza's stadiums have been destroyed, with some sporting grounds now occupied by tents housing displaced families, according to the PFA.

The association's president, Jibril Rajoub, has repeatedly urged FIFA and other international sporting federations to support Palestinian sport and defend the rights of players, clubs and children to participate in sporting activities in "freedom and dignity".

"Over three years of war in Gaza, these children have lost their homes, schools and clubs where they used to play football. They have also lost friends and family members," the association said in a previous statement.

"They now search for any small space to play football, whether in the streets, among the rubble or in displacement camps."