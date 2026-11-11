Rain falling on Gaza is exposing a landscape transformed by destruction and displacement, where Palestinians have been forced into makeshift camps without the shelter or infrastructure needed to withstand winter storms, according to Forensic Architecture.

The research organisation’s spatial analysis maps the destruction of buildings alongside Israeli forced evacuation orders, military operations and the expansion and movement of tent encampments in the besieged territory. Together, these layers trace not only the loss of homes but a fundamental change in where Palestinians can live.

"What we see is the progressive destruction of the spaces in which Palestinians can live, and their concentration into an increasingly restricted part of Gaza," Nicola Banks, head of communications at Forensic Architecture, told The New Arab.

"This is not simply a story of buildings being destroyed. It is a transformation of the geography of the entire territory."

Recent flooding has brought the consequences into sharp focus. Families are sheltering on exposed land, beside damaged drainage systems and near buildings weakened by bombardment. Meanwhile, restrictions on shelter supplies and repair equipment have left people with limited means to protect themselves, Banks said.

"The rain does not create this catastrophe," she said. "It exposes the conditions in which people have been made to live."

Not simply 'a consequence of bad weather'

Forensic Architecture’s analysis connects the destruction of permanent housing with the spread of tent camps into the spaces still accessible to displaced Palestinians.

As residential areas have been destroyed and movement restricted, families have faced diminishing options for finding secure accommodation. Some have sought shelter on low-lying coastal land or in poorly drained areas without adequate sanitation, clean water or other essential services.

A United Nations report from 8 November estimated that 65 per cent of Gaza’s population, or about 1.4 million people, live in tents or makeshift shelters.

Israel retains control of about 70 per cent of the Gaza Strip [Graphic: Forensic Architecture]

"These are not simply settlement choices," Banks said. "People have been repeatedly displaced from their homes, while the destruction of residential areas and restrictions on movement have reduced the places where they can go."

The distinction, she said, is between land where tents can physically be erected and land capable of supporting the people living there.

"Land that may be physically available for tents is not necessarily land that can sustain habitation."

Banks pointed to Al-Berka Reservoir, west of Deir al-Balah, as an example of how the shortage of secure shelter exposes displaced families to dangerous terrain.

Families had pitched tents beneath a large sandy embankment, but during torrential rain, the saturated sand collapsed onto the shelters below, killing four people, including three children.

More than 26,000 households have had their shelters damaged since the rains began, while at least 55 learning spaces serving some 55,000 children have been flooded, according to the UN’s November report.

At Sheikh Radwan Lagoon, the danger arose through a different mechanism: the failure of infrastructure intended to manage stormwater.

Banks said damage to drainage networks allowed wastewater to enter the basin, while compromised pumping systems could not cope with heavy rainfall. The resulting overflow flooded surrounding displacement camps with stormwater mixed with sewage, she said.

"What connects these two locations is that neither can be understood simply as a consequence of bad weather," Banks said.

"At Al-Berka, people are sheltering in dangerous terrain. At Sheikh Radwan, the infrastructure that should protect an urban population from flooding has been severely compromised."

Forensic Architecture says the restriction of habitable space has continued during the "ceasefire" that began in October last year. The 'Yellow Line' that divides Gaza places areas to the east of it under Israeli military control and forces Palestinians to its west, while military infrastructure along the line continues to expand.

Israel continues to launch deadly airstrikes that have killed hundreds of Palestinians, while stopping essential supplies entering the Gaza Strip, despite the "ceasefire".

Related Gaza floods leave displaced Palestinians facing cold, wet winter Society

Restrictions on aid and infrastructure

The destruction of homes and public utilities is only one part of the problem, Banks argued. Israeli restrictions on the entry of shelter materials and equipment have also prevented Palestinians from reducing their exposure to winter conditions.

"While the physical destruction of buildings and utilities created the initial crisis, the ongoing denial of the materials required to rebuild, repair, and protect has institutionalised that exposure," she told The New Arab.

At the household level, inadequate access to tents and tarpaulins leaves families dependent on makeshift shelters that offer little protection from heavy rain.

While at the municipal level, Banks said restrictions affect the equipment needed to restore drainage and sanitation, including pumps, vacuum trucks, heavy machinery and spare parts.

Such equipment is needed to clear blocked drainage lines, remove accumulated water and prevent sewage from backing up into inhabited areas. Without it, damage to public infrastructure can continue to threaten surrounding communities long after the initial destruction.

Banks cited Sheikh Radwan as an example, saying equipment intended to repair the stormwater basin had been refused entry despite months of coordination.

"The infrastructure designed to mitigate flooding is destroyed, the tools to restore it are banned, and the emergency shelter to survive the aftermath is blocked at the border," she said, adding that damaged infrastructure leaves camps exposed.

A map of southern Gaza, showing tent locations in blue and areas occupied by Israel in red [Graphic: Forensic Architecture]

Compounding evidence for genocide

For Forensic Architecture, the significance of these patterns lies in their cumulative effect: the destruction of homes and infrastructure, repeated displacement and restrictions on habitable space cannot be understood in isolation.

"The destruction of homes, the loss of civilian infrastructure, the repeated displacement of people and the progressive restriction of the territory in which they can live all compound one another," Banks said.

The organisation argues that these conditions are inseparable from its assessment that there is an ongoing genocide – a finding that is widely shared by human rights organisations.

It similarly echoes findings by the United Nations and Amnesty International, which identify, in particular, the destruction of life-sustaining infrastructure, the repeated forced displacement and obstruction of essential supplies as three overlapping patterns through which Israel inflicted destructive conditions of life.

Banks pointed to the Genocide Convention’s provision concerning the deliberate infliction of conditions of life calculated to bring about a group’s physical destruction, in whole or in part.

"Our investigations document the spatial and material conditions relevant to understanding that provision," she said.

"People are now exposed to life-threatening conditions not simply because it is raining," Banks said, "but because the places into which they have been forced to live have been stripped of the infrastructure and shelter necessary to withstand it."