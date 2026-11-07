Around 70,000 tents housing displaced people in Gaza were flooded within 12 hours of a storm and heavy rains, the enclave’s government media office announced on Saturday.

The media office said that initial estimates of direct losses caused by the harsh weather amount to around $3 million.

Much of Gaza’s population has been displaced, at least once, since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, which has been determined to be a genocide by leading rights groups and scholars.

Gaza’s municipality also on Saturday warned over worsening conditions, nothing that around 60mm worth of rain fell, which amounts to around 15% of the annual average.

The heavy rain, which has mixed with sewage due to the breakdown of infrastructure caused by the Israeli offensive, poses significant risks to civilians, particularly children and the elderly.

Gaza’s Civil Defence reported that at least three houses had collapsed in different parts across the Strip.

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Palestinian medical services also reported that two civilians were injured after a wall collapsed amid the storm.

The heavy rains started on Friday evening and were caused by a low-pressure system.

Rights groups have warned that buildings that have been previously damaged by Israeli bombardment are at higher risk of collapsing amid the extreme weather, which could cause widespread injuries or be fatal.

In the Nuseirat camp, local media reported the flooding of several tents after water leaked into their shelter, soaking mattresses, blankets and personal belongings.

According to the government media office, as of August, 2.15 million Palestinians in Gaza were displaced, of them, 867,000 were living in dilapidated tents.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said that Israel has continued to deny Palestinians in Gaza access to safe shelter, and has limited vital equipment and shelter items from entering the Strip.

The development comes as the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on 15 October that around 950,000 displaced people were living in areas at medium to high risk of flooding, and 400,000 were in areas of high risk.