Officials in Tehran have condemned an unsubstantiated a New York Times report that attempted to link Iran's network of civilian dams to its missile programme, a claim that could be used to justify attacks on the country's water infrastructure should the war resume.

In an article published Monday, the New York Times quoted military analysts and water specialists speculating about whether Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps uses dams to provide power to underground missile sites.

NYT was unable to find evidence that the infrastructure is used for military purposes, as one of the report's authors admitted. "No conclusive evidence—but questions worth asking," Sanam Mahoozi wrote on X.

All seven people interviewed by the newspaper said only it was logical that Iran may have placed military sites close to dams.

Deliberately targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure—such as schools, hospitals, water systems, and/or power plants—is strictly prohibited under international law, and constitutes a war crime.

Water security expert Nima Shokri said he suspected a link because of a pattern of US airstrikes earlier on in the war, many of which he said occurred near dams.

Meanwhile, Israeli defence analyst and Iran specialist Danny Citrinowicz said only that it was reasonable that it could have turned to "autonomous or redundant infrastructure" for its missile bases.

Many of the country's dams provide vital water, irrigation and electricity services, making their destruction potentially devastating for millions of Iranians.

The NYT report triggered fury in Tehran, where officials threatened to retaliate in kind should the US or Israel strike any of the country's dams.

"New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli base is dual-use. We'll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly," Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf wrote in a post on X.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei called the report "baseless" and described it as "yet another example of a malicious campaign to manufacture propaganda and security pretexts aimed at justifying attacks on a country’s vital infrastructure".

US intel alleges Iran 'dirty bomb' plot

According to another report, this time by CNN, US intelligence officials have claimed that Iran is planning to target Trump administration officials with a 'dirty bomb' or chemical weapon in Washington.

Sources told CNN they had obtained intelligence that included plans to attack specific targets and locations in the US capital, though there is no evidence that Tehran has decided to move forward.

But these claims appeared to be contradicted by the White House, which said in a statement that "there are no credible threats to the homeland".

There are also disagreements among intelligence officials about the credibility of the intelligence.

Iranian officials and military figures have vowed to kill Trump following the US-Israeli assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the opening day of the war in February. Posters threatening his life have been seen in Tehran in recent weeks, while demands for his killing have become commonplace among pro-government protesters.

At the same time, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent—who has led the administration's renewed assault on Iran's economy—has reportedly been relocated to a military base following threats to his life.

Nevertheless, officials disagree about whether Iran would attempt such an attack or has the capabilities to pull it off.

"Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate," one of CNN's sources said.

The reports by these US media outlets come as hawkish voices in DC and Israeli officials push to relaunch an unpopular war amid stalled diplomatic efforts.