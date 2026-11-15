Hundreds of Palestinians on Sunday attended the funeral of 70 people killed in Israeli attacks, whose bodies were recovered from beneath the rubble in the Safatwi area, north of Gaza City, three years after their deaths.

The funeral, organised by the Civil Defence and the Families of Martyrs Committee, was attended by residents of northern Gaza, relatives of the deceased, as well as local elders and community leaders. The procession set off on foot from outside al-Mahabba Mosque in Safatwi, making its way to al-Faluja cemetery, where the remains were laid to rest.

Before the solemn procession began, relatives, friends and neighbours gathered to bid farewell to the dead and take a final look at their remains, or what was left of them. Most of the bodies had decomposed and been reduced to skeletons after recovery operations were delayed by a lack of equipment, the destruction of machinery by Israeli forces and restrictions on the entry of spare parts needed to repair the few remaining vehicles.

For the families who attended the funeral, grief over the loss of their loved ones was intertwined with anger at the inability to recover their remains intact from the outset. This was accompanied by a sense of pride that they had finally been able to bury their dead, preserving their human dignity.

The shrouds, draped in Palestinian flags, contained the remains of people from several families, including Salman, Nabhan, Abu Warda, Nasr, al-Dibs, al-Ajjouri, al-Nimr, Baalousha, al-Yazji, Abu Zar, al-Masri, Abu al-Tarbish, Abu Za'nouna, al-Sharif, Hassouna, Jabr and al-Ajrami.

Bilal al-Sharif, speaking on behalf of the families of the deceased, said: "The martyrs were denied their basic right to have their bodies laid to rest and remained beneath the rubble for many long months. Our feelings of grief are mixed with pride, because the dead must be honoured and buried in a manner befitting their human dignity."

Al-Sharif also addressed the international community, saying: "Many bodies remain trapped beneath the rubble, waiting to be recovered so their families can bid them farewell and lay them to rest. This makes it imperative to stand alongside the teams carrying out this work and provide them with the equipment needed to complete the task."

He thanked Civil Defence crews for continuing their work "under the most difficult circumstances" and urged the families of the deceased to remain patient and pray for their loved ones, whose remains were finally to be buried after years beneath the rubble.

The shrouds were adorned with Palestinian flags and green olive branches. Each body was accompanied by a photograph of the deceased, their name and details of their death. On shrouds containing unidentified remains, the words "The owner of this body is unidentified" were written.

Major Hamed Abdel Qader, speaking at the funeral, recalled the scale of the catastrophe endured by Gaza's population since the first day of Israel's assault on 7 October 2023.

"Gaza is no longer burying one or two martyrs at a time, but entire families who have remained buried beneath the rubble for years," he said. "We ask where the conscience of the world is when it sees children trapped beneath the rubble for all this time without lifting a finger."

He noted that more than 8,000 people, including children, women and elderly people, remain buried beneath the rubble, with only small numbers recovered using severely limited resources because Israel continues to prevent the entry of the heavy machinery required to facilitate recovery operations.

Abdel Qader explained that Civil Defence teams had recovered around 70 of an estimated 160 bodies believed to be beneath the rubble in northern Gaza City during 30 days of continuous work. Scenes of children trapped beneath the ruins, or recovered only after long periods, he said, exposed the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe facing Gaza's population.

"What crime did children who were killed so brutally commit, and why have their bodies remained imprisoned beneath the rubble for all this time?" he asked.

"We call on all international organisations and relevant bodies to intervene urgently and provide the resources needed to recover the remaining bodies. During field search and recovery operations, Civil Defence teams have witnessed scenes that are impossible to bear. Their work has not been limited to clearing rubble; they have also been confronted with entire families buried beneath the ruins of homes that were once safe."

Ramez Hassouna, who attended the funeral of his brother more than two years after their family home was targeted during the siege of Jabalia refugee camp and collapsed on those inside without prior warning, told The New Arab: "I did not know what had happened to my brother from the moment he was killed. I identified him during recovery operations carried out by Civil Defence teams in the north of the city around a month ago, recognising him by his wristwatch, bracelet, prayer booklet and prayer beads, as well as distinctive marks on his teeth.

"Losing him is painful, but honouring the dead and burying them in a manner befitting them is our right and our duty towards them."