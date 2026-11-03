French judges probe war crimes complaint against Israeli army in Lebanon

French-Lebanese artist Ali Cherri filed the complaint as a civil party this year with the International Federation for Human Rights
World
3 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
03 November, 2026
Israel and Hezbollah have engaged in two rounds of full-scale war since the outbreak of Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023 [Nadezda Tavodova Tezgor / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images]

France has opened a judicial investigation into a war crimes complaint over an Israeli strike on a residential building in Lebanon, a lawyer told AFP on Tuesday.

French-Lebanese artist Ali Cherri, whose parents were killed in the Beirut strike in 2024, filed the complaint as a civil party this year with the International Federation for Human Rights, Cherri's lawyer Clemence Bectarte explained.

The crimes against humanity unit of the Paris Judicial Court has appointed two investigating judges to the case, she added, hailing the move as "a first".

Israel and Hezbollah have engaged in two rounds of full-scale war since the outbreak of Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023, which started with tit-for-tat clashes between the two, though hostilities escalated into open war in September 2024 and have left more than 4,000 dead in Lebanon and forced more than a million people to flee.

Seven civilians, including Cherri's father and mother, aged 87 and 77, were killed in the bombing of their 12-storey apartment building in central Beirut on 26 November 2024, according to the complaint seen by AFP. Three floors were destroyed.

The strike occurred "just a few hours before the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect," the complaint stated, citing detailed research by Amnesty International and Forensic Architecture into the incident.

AFP has reached out to the Israeli military for comment.

Cherri told AFP he had taken legal action "for the dignity of all civilian victims".

Related

Ali Cherri takes Israel to court after deadly Beirut strike

Art interview
Art
Society
Live Story
Rawaa Talass

"For nearly two years, I have been fighting... to ensure that the Israeli bombing that killed my parents and five other civilians does not go unpunished," he said.

"What happened to my parents is not an isolated case... I hope this investigation will help break the impunity enjoyed by Israeli officials responsible for attacks against civilians in Lebanon and Palestine," he added.

Several investigations underway

While the judicial investigation marks a first over alleged war crimes by Israeli forces in Lebanon, other cases are pending.

French-Lebanese man Mohamad H., represented by lawyer Emmanuel Daoud, has sought action after losing his mother, sister, and two nephews in strikes on the southern city of Tyre during the night of 16-17 April.

In another case, a French entrepreneur born in Lebanon has accused the Israeli army of uprooting 600-century-old olive trees belonging to his family in a village in southern Lebanon.

France's National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT), which handles war crimes, has opened an investigation into allegations of torture and war crimes related to the Israeli forces' interception of humanitarian flotillas bound for Gaza in 2025 and 2026.

The PNAT also asked a Paris judge to open a war crimes investigation into the deaths of two French children in an Israeli bombing in Gaza in October 2023, while ruling out charges of genocide and crimes against humanity, according to sources close to the case.

Related Articles

Netanyahu allegedly desperately wants Saudi approval to enter its war against Yemen's Houthi movement
Israel
MENA
Live Story

Netanyahu, attorney general clash over poll fraud allegations

A protest organized by Partnership for Peace (Shutafut LaShalom) calls for Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to form an alliance with Israel's Arab parties on October 29, 2026 in Herzliya
Israeli elections 2026
MENA
Live Story

Israeli opposition faces major hurdles in bid to oust Netanyahu

israel
US midterms 2026
World
Live Story

What could Israel lose if Democrats win in the midterms?

Tags
 

Recommended for You

Loading recommendations...

More In News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) receives congratulations from Turkish Minister of Justice Akin Gurlek (R) during a ceremony
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
Turkey
MENA
Live Story

Turkey minister says 'crime network' behind fund scandal