France expects EU sanctions on Iran in December over alleged role in fridge hack

Hundreds of French supermarkets were hit in the 11 and 12 October cyberattacks, which raised the temperatures in their refrigerators and freezers.
World
1 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
16 November, 2026
"I have come to Brussels today to present evidence concerning those primarily responsible for this extremely serious cyberattack, and to request that European sanctions be imposed against them within one month," Barrot told reporters. [Getty]

France expects the EU to approve new sanctions against Iran in December over a major cyberattack on supermarket fridges that Paris blames on Tehran, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Monday.

Arriving at a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels, Barrot said he was "confident" that measures targeting those responsible for the hack would be agreed at the next such gathering on 14 December.

"I have come to Brussels today to present evidence concerning those primarily responsible for this extremely serious cyberattack, and to request that European sanctions be imposed against them within one month," Barrot told reporters.

"I am pleased to have secured the support of a vast majority of European Union member states".

Hundreds of French supermarkets were hit in the 11 and 12 October cyberattacks, which raised the temperatures in their refrigerators and freezers, forcing many to throw away entire inventories of perishable food.

Last week Paris pointed the finger at Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), accusing it of being responsible for what was the first such large-scale cyber sabotage on French territory.

Iran dismissed the accusation as "baseless".

Similar incidents were reported in at least 11 other European countries in early November.

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