Syria has reversed a decision that would have required tourists to obtain pre-approved visas before entering the country, following a backlash online.

Under new Interior Ministry guidelines that came into effect on Thursday, "tourist visitors of all nationalities must arrange travel through a travel agency or tour operator and receive visa pre-approval before arrival, whether entering by air or land".

The guidelines said immigration authorities would have the final say on approval and entry and warned visitors not to travel while their applications were pending. US citizens were among those affected by the restrictions.

The move appeared aimed at tightening security vetting amid the country’s fragile political transition following the devastating civil war.

But by Friday, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani had confirmed a return to normal entry procedures.

"The entry procedures for US citizens travelling to Syria have returned to their earlier state, after the cancellation of the obligation to obtain prior authorisation, which was imposed temporarily by the Interior Ministry," Mazen Allouch, an official with the ports and borders authority, told AFP.

The decision drew widespread criticism online, with many describing it as a setback for a country trying to attract tourists after 14 years of conflict.

The abrupt announcement left some foreign nationals complaining that they had not been informed of the new requirements, with some saying they had been stranded at border crossings or forced to abandon travel plans.

"Most decisions in Syria seem to be made on an ad hoc basis now – no warning, preparation, analysis of direct consequences or of ripple effects," author Rime Allaf wrote on X, citing the visa changes alongside a recent sudden adjustment to public-sector working hours.

Journalist Ragip Soylu likened the move to restrictions imposed by Iran and North Korea, while Hala Gorani said people working in the tourism sector had expressed serious concern about the impact of the new rules on an industry trying to recover, adding that the decision wasn’t even widely communicated to other ministries in Syria, let alone visitors.

"Syria spent a year convincing the world to come back. Then it changed the rules overnight," analyst Michael Arizanti wrote.

Historian Diana Darke also questioned how travellers could obtain visas, noting that the Syrian embassy in London was not open for visa applications and that the online e-visa system was not working.

According to Syria’s Tourism Ministry, 719,000 tourists, excluding visitors from Arab countries, travelled to the country in the first six months of 2026. This was a sharp increase from the 131,000 recorded during the same period in 2025.

Others defended the restrictions on security grounds, arguing that tighter controls were needed to prevent the entry of people linked to the former regime and armed groups that had supported Bashar al-Assad during the conflict.

International flights have resumed to Syria, while Western countries, including the United States, have lifted sanctions imposed on Damascus during the Assad era in an effort to support the country’s recovery and reconstruction.

(The New Arab, AFP)