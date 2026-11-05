Flurry of regional diplomacy amid fears of US attack on Iran

MENA
Live Story

Matthew Hoare
05 November, 2026
Last Update
05 November, 2026 22:10 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of events in the Middle East.

You can catch up on developments from earlier today on our previous live page here.

These are the key stories out of the region on Thursday evening:

•    Iran's top diplomat has held talks with foreign ministers across the region as fears grow that Trump will order a new large-scale attack following his historic loss in Tuesday's midterm elections.

•    Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has talked with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and Oman, among others. Meanwhile, Tehran's national security chief has held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

•    Iran has sent the US a nuclear proposal via Qatar which is to be discussed only after Washington meets its seven demands, a senior Iranian official told Reuters.

•    The New York Times reported on Thursday that American air and naval forces are ready to resume the war on Trump's orders.

•    Iran's army and Revolutionary Guard said that five oil tankers and a tugboat have caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after attempting to pass through an "unauthorised route" and claimed to have captured two US drones.

•    The Yemen war continues with Yemeni government forces claiming an advance in eastern al-Jawf province against the Iran-backed Houthis.

•    Israel has killed at least five Palestinians in Gaza, including a child, as its assault on the devastated territory continues unabated.

Trump says he 'might have to destroy the rest of Iran'
10:07 PM
The New Arab Staff
share

President Trump has told reporters that he might have to "destroy" Iran.

"I don't want to destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I'll have to - you'll know soon enough," he said at a press conference at the White House.

This comes amid reports that the US military is ready to resume full scale war against the Islamic republic. Regional mediators are racing to seal an interim deal between the two sides and prevent an escalation of the eight-month war.

Turkish lawmakers ratify Mecca defence pact
9:34 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Turkey's parliament on Thursday ratified the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, a defence pact between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, clearing the way for Ankara to send military support to Riyadh amid attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants against the kingdom.

Under the agreement, signed by the three regional powers in August and sent to parliament's approval last month, an attack on one party constitutes an attack on all. A ruling party lawmaker told Reuters last month that Turkey would also submit to parliament a mandate allowing for military personnel to be deployed to Saudi Arabia under the pact.

Israel president to announce Sunday who will form new govt
8:44 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he will announce on Sunday whom he will task with trying to form a new government, following post-election talks with all party leaders.

"I intend to task a member of Knesset (parliament) with forming the government this coming Sunday," Herzog said in a video message, noting that 46 parliament members recommended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while 67 backed his opponent Gadi Eisenkot.

Seven lawmakers abstained.

Iran sent nuclear proposal to US via Qatar: Iran official
7:55 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Iran has sent the US a nuclear proposal via Qatar which is to be discussed only after Washington meets its seven demands, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday.

Washington is reviewing Tehran's nuclear proposal, the official added.

Did the midterms deal a death blow to Trump and Netanyahu?
7:36 PM
The New Arab Staff
share
Related

Did the midterms deal a death blow to Trump and Netanyahu?

US midterms 2026
World
Live Story
Mounir Rabih
Putin, Iran security chief discuss 'post-war security'
7:26 PM
The New Arab Staff
share

Iran’s national security chief Mohsen Rezaei has told Iranian media that his meeting with Putin in Moscow focused on "important regional issues" including "post-war and regional security arrangements".

The two sides also discussed constructing a pipeline that would transport Russian gas to Iran, he said.

Rezaei meets Putin in Moscow on Thursday. [Getty]
Iran FM calls regional counterparts amid fears of US attack
7:15 PM
The New Arab Staff
share

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a flurry of calls with regional counterparts on Thursday as fears of an imminent US attack on Iran intensified, following reports that American forces were poised to resume major combat operations on President Donald Trump's orders.

Araghchi spoke with the foreign ministers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Turkey, Kuwait and Jordan to discuss the latest regional developments and diplomatic efforts to maintain stability.

US military forces are prepared to resume the war on Iran if ordered by Trump, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing unnamed Pentagon officials and military commanders.

Thousands of American air and naval personnel stationed aboard more than a dozen ships and at bases across the region and in the US would take part in the operation, according to the newspaper.

The New York Times previously reported that US and Israeli military officials had drawn up joint plans to strike Iran's energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and missile and drone arsenal.

Related

Iran FM calls Gulf counterparts as fears of US attack grow

US-Israel war on Iran
MENA
Live Story
Matthew Hoare

Related Articles

Relatives of the Mohammed al-Qayshawi Palestinian man killed in Israeli attack at al-Shati Refugee Camp, mourn during a funeral ceremony in Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine on November 5, 2026.
Gaza War
MENA
Live Story

Israel kills five in Gaza, including child

Trump Netanyahu
US midterms 2026
World
Live Story

Did the midterms deal a death blow to Trump and Netanyahu?

A woman wearing ropes with nooses takes part in a protest during the International Day Against the Death Penalty demanding its abolition in countries such as Iran, USA, China.
Iran
MENA
Live Story

Iran sentences to death activist over posts on X: lawyer, rights groups

Tags
 

Recommended for You

Loading recommendations...

More In News

Relatives of the Mohammed al-Qayshawi Palestinian man killed in Israeli attack at al-Shati Refugee Camp, mourn during a funeral ceremony in Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine on November 5, 2026.
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
Gaza War
MENA
Live Story

Israel kills five in Gaza, including child