Flurry of regional diplomacy amid fears of US attack on Iran

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of events in the Middle East.

You can catch up on developments from earlier today on our previous live page here.

These are the key stories out of the region on Thursday evening:

• Iran's top diplomat has held talks with foreign ministers across the region as fears grow that Trump will order a new large-scale attack following his historic loss in Tuesday's midterm elections.

• Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has talked with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and Oman, among others. Meanwhile, Tehran's national security chief has held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

• Iran has sent the US a nuclear proposal via Qatar which is to be discussed only after Washington meets its seven demands, a senior Iranian official told Reuters.

• The New York Times reported on Thursday that American air and naval forces are ready to resume the war on Trump's orders.

• Iran's army and Revolutionary Guard said that five oil tankers and a tugboat have caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after attempting to pass through an "unauthorised route" and claimed to have captured two US drones.

• The Yemen war continues with Yemeni government forces claiming an advance in eastern al-Jawf province against the Iran-backed Houthis.

• Israel has killed at least five Palestinians in Gaza, including a child, as its assault on the devastated territory continues unabated.