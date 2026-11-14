The wife of detained pro-Palestine philanthropist James "Fergie" Chambers is urging Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to grant her husband political asylum, as three judges will decide whether he will be extradited to the United States on Monday.

Chambers, a philanthropist and activist, was arrested in Ibiza in July and has been imprisoned since, despite not having been convicted of any crime. Spain's High Court held an extradition hearing on Friday to decide whether the philanthropist will remain in the country.

Chambers and his wife, Stella Schnabel, who is currently five months pregnant, were looking at schools for their son when four police cars suddenly surrounded them and arrested the activist.

"I didn't think that they were going to arrest [Fergie] and make up charges and hold him in a foreign jail. It's very unpredictable with this government what might or might not happen," Stella Schnabel, producer, actor, activist and Fergie's wife, told The New Arab.

Chambers is facing three US criminal charges of international money laundering, riot, and conspiracy to riot, which form the basis of the extradition request. Chambers denies the charges.

The US government accuses the activist of laundering $7.5 million from a US bank account to Tunisia, where he lived at the time, claiming the funds were used to support the Palestinian group Hamas. He has not been charged with any offences related to terrorism.

The latter charges, riot and conspiracy to riot, are related to allegations that he funded the legal fees of activists arrested in the 2003 protests against Israeli arms firm Elbit Systems.

Chambers' defence said the funds, which have been traced and accounted for, were to support Tunisian football team Club Africain, to pay off its debts and overdue salaries, rebuild its training centre, and develop football fields for young people.

"[Fergie] is being persecuted for his political activism in Gaza, as well as, I would say, having the ideas that he has and donating his personal wealth to places and organisations for humanitarian aid that this administration doesn't see fit," Schnabel said.

"[Fergie] is interesting because he's someone who has a bunch of money and cares about other people, and most people who are really rich, they're either making some kind of tax-free association or doing something else."

Chambers and his wife, Stella Schnabel, who is currently five months pregnant, were looking at schools for their son when four police cars suddenly surrounded them and arrested the activist

The philanthropist is one of the largest individual donors to humanitarian projects in Gaza.

In addition to facing the first months of her pregnancy without her husband, Schnabel has had to pause a film she was producing in Ireland, while also taking care of their son.

"My son really misses his father as well," Schnabel said.

Schnabel says her routine consists of taking their son to school, spending the day on the phone with lawyers, the press, and supports, and then picking him up.

"It's been really tough to be up here all the time, and you're not being in your body," the producer said.

While Schnabel awaits the verdict, she hopes Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will grant Fergie asylum, meaning he would not be extradited to the US.

"My dream is that the president, Pedro Sanchez, presses the green light; we get a phone call today saying the extradition is cancelled, and he has been granted asylum," Schnabel said.

"Granting [Fergie] asylum would be very helpful, and we would really love that, and that's what we're working towards."

The activist faces 30 years in prison if sent to the US, which the producer said means "more pain, more strife, more time in prison, and a longer journey to the path to the end".

Schnabel is allowed conjugal visits once every three weeks and receives daily letters from her husband.

Fergie at his extradition hearing at Spain's High Court on Friday

"The question is when. The question is, when am I going to see him? When are we going to see him? When are his children going to see him," Schnabel asked.

While the Schnabel noted that they are fortunate enough to be able to pay for their legal team, she cannot help but think about the many political prisoners who are not in the same position.

"It's really not just about him," Schnabel asserted. "I think about all of the other people who are falsely accused of things in prison for years or for life."

"In America, the prison system is so intense and has been such a prevailing nightmare and part of the history of this country."

Chambers' detention comes amid the Trump administration's crackdown on pro-Palestinian activism and activists, particularly international students and permanent residents.

At least seven people were publicly identified as detained in the administration's 2025 immigration crackdown on pro-Palestinian campus activism, though the exact total was never officially published.