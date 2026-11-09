Far-right Lod march exposes Israel's anti-Palestinian racism

Far-right Israeli extremists marched through Palestinian neighbourhoods in the mixed city of Lidd (Lod) on Sunday evening, chanting racist slogans and sparking clashes that led to 11 arrests, as tensions rise following historic gains by Palestinian parties in Israel's recent elections.

The march was part of a "broader pattern of racism and incitement" against Palestinians following the elections, Afnan Kana'ana, a researcher at the Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media (7amleh), told The New Arab, warning that inflammatory political rhetoric was fuelling intimidation and violence against the community.

The march, dubbed the "governance march", was led by far-right activists Mordechai David and Ziv Barnes, both of whom have ties to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The extremists marched through mixed and Palestinian neighbourhoods, chanting racist slogans against Palestinian residents and asserting Jewish control over the city.

In a video posted on social media, Barnes urged supporters to "wake up before they [Palestinians] do another Guardian of the Walls to us", referring to violence that erupted in the city in 2021.

"We need to explain to everyone so they understand we're the ones in charge," he added.

Clashes between marchers and Palestinian residents resulted in 11 arrests, although all those detained were released on Monday morning under restrictive conditions. Several people sustained minor injuries, according to Haaretz.

The march came after Palestinian parties secured an unprecedented 19 seats in the Knesset following record voter turnout of 80%, with Kana'ana warning that their electoral success had been portrayed by far-right figures as a threat to Israeli security and Jewish identity.

Election rhetoric fuels tensions

Kana'ana said the march "cannot be understood in isolation from the racist and inflammatory political discourse that accompanied Israel's recent elections."

"Baranes explicitly linked the march to the election results, claiming that the unprecedented 19 seats won by Arab parties had 'opened up the appetite' of Arabs in Lidd, and insisting that they needed to be shown 'who's the landlord'."

She said 7amleh's monitoring of online discourse had revealed a "broader pattern of racism and incitement" against Palestinians, who were increasingly portrayed as a threat to Israeli security, sovereignty and Jewish identity.

"Palestinians were repeatedly depicted as 'enemies from within' and accused of seeking to 'Islamize' Israel, take control of the state, or undermine its political system," she said.

She added that such rhetoric had increasingly framed Palestinians' right to vote as a security threat.

The inflammatory discourse has also come from senior Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has made unsubstantiated allegations of election interference following the success of Palestinian parties.

Ben-Gvir, meanwhile, has demanded the arrest of Palestinian party leaders.

Both David and Barnes were involved in the election campaign of Ben-Gvir's far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party.

"Against this backdrop, the events in Lidd can be understood as a manifestation of this broader discourse, in which manufactured fears about growing Palestinian political influence translate into attempts to intimidate Palestinians and reassert Jewish dominance," Kana'ana said.

"These events illustrate how inflammatory rhetoric, promoted by influential political figures and amplified through digital platforms, can foster an environment that enables further racism, intimidation, and violence against Palestinians after election campaigns have ended."

Palestinian residents criticise police response

Sunday's march followed several similar incidents in Lidd in recent weeks.

Barnes had repeatedly called on supporters to travel to the city and last week alleged that a Palestinian taxi driver and his wife had lynched a 17-year-old Jewish boy.

Police have summoned both Barnes and David for questioning over concerns that their activities could inflame tensions.

Barnes shared a police notice ordering him to report for questioning and barring him from entering Lidd for 15 days, while David claimed that the violence following the march was unrelated to the event, according to The Times of Israel.

Despite the arrests and police discussions with Palestinian and Jewish community leaders, Lidd's Popular Committee, which represents Palestinian residents, accused police of failing to prevent the attacks.

Attorney Khaled Azbarga, a committee member, told Haaretz that representatives had repeatedly raised concerns with police about similar incidents in the weeks leading up to the march, including on Sunday morning.

Azbarga said marchers had attempted to enter a resident's home and attack people.

"If the police and Shin Bet do not see this trend and are prepared to sacrifice public order and residents' personal security for one political whim or another, they will bear responsibility," he warned.

Lidd Mayor Yair Revivo also condemned the violence, saying the city was "not a playground for groups that come from outside to demonstrate their presence, create friction and then go home".