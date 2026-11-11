Fake Iranian accounts promoted Netanyahu in Israeli election

Follow us as a Preferred Source on Google

A network of more than 1,600 social media accounts posing as Iranians promoted Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel's October election, according to an investigation by Israeli newspaper Haaretz, exposing an apparent coordinated influence operation benefiting the Israeli prime minister.

The findings come amid Netanyahu's attempts to discredit the electoral success of Palestinian citizens of Israel through allegations of foreign interference that investigators have not substantiated.

The investigation identified 1,653 accounts on X amplifying Netanyahu's campaign, including Hebrew-language messages urging Israelis to vote for Likud.

The accounts had previously promoted Iranian monarchist Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah, and the overthrow of the Islamic Republic.

Ahead of Israel's 27 October election, they shifted towards Netanyahu, portraying his re-election as essential to maintaining pressure on Tehran, before reportedly returning to promoting Pahlavi after the vote.

Researchers identified highly coordinated activity suggesting an organised influence operation rather than spontaneous political support.

According to Haaretz, two accounts published 109 identical posts and responded simultaneously, or within five minutes, to 232 posts by 53 different accounts.

Some claimed to represent Iranians living inside Iran, while others posed as members of the Iranian diaspora.

The operators remain unidentified, while Netanyahu's office and Likud have denied involvement.

Iranian monarchist connections

The findings follow earlier investigations into online activity associated with Pahlavi's supporters.

In October, Misbar, a fact-checking platform affiliated with The New Arab, identified a broader campaign promoting Netanyahu among accounts displaying Iranian monarchist symbols.

Its analysis recorded 34,270 posts from 17,784 accounts throughout October, with activity intensifying before the Israeli election.

The campaign featured Iran's pre-revolutionary lion-and-sun flag, royalist imagery and slogans supporting Pahlavi, alongside Israeli flags and pro-Netanyahu messages.

Related How a record Palestinian vote has unsettled Israeli politics Analysis

Misbar also identified 2,535 accounts with fewer than 100 followers each, collectively publishing 4,810 posts encouraging support for Netanyahu.

Researchers found participation from pro-Israel accounts, Trump's MAGA supporters and some Indian nationalist accounts.

However, the broader network was not necessarily composed entirely of fake accounts, and its relationship to those identified by Haaretz remains unclear.

Netanyahu's campaign against Palestinian voters

The revelations come as Netanyahu faces scrutiny over attempts to portray the electoral success of Palestinian citizens of Israel as foreign interference rather than legitimate democratic participation.

Following the 27 October election, in which his right-wing bloc lost its parliamentary majority, Netanyahu and his allies alleged that foreign governments had secretly financed Palestinian parties and encouraged their supporters to vote.

The allegations centred on supposed funding from Qatar, Turkey and the Palestinian Authority, with right-wing figures claiming that Palestinian voters had "stolen" the election from Israel's Jewish majority.

Palestinian parties secured 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset following increased turnout, potentially giving opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot a route to replacing Netanyahu.

Rather than accepting the outcome, Netanyahu and his allies have sought to cast suspicion on Palestinian political participation, portraying their votes as foreign manipulation and their representatives as security threats.

Shin Bet chief David Zini subsequently sought to question Palestinian politicians, including Mansour Abbas, Ahmad Tibi, Ayman Odeh and Sami Abu Shehadeh.

However, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara challenged the investigation, citing insufficient evidence to justify interrogating elected representatives.

On Tuesday, Israeli police concluded that Shin Bet intelligence did not establish reasonable suspicion of election-financing violations or national security offences.

Palestinian rights organisation Adalah condemned the investigation as politically motivated, accusing Netanyahu and the security agency of attempting to criminalise Palestinian political participation and undermine the results.

The organisation argued that the allegations portrayed Palestinian citizens as enemies of the state and delegitimised their elected representatives.