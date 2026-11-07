Explosions in Iran's Qeshm, Houthis say targeted Saudi oil sites

US President Donald Trump's appointment of Stephen Miller as his new White House chief of staff has raised questions about American policy towards the Middle East, amid the ongoing war on Iran and Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.
Miller, one of Trump's closest advisers and an architect of his controversial immigration policies, will replace Susie Wiles on Monday, following Republican defeats in the US midterm elections.
The 41-year-old has a longstanding record of support for Israel, has defended military action against Iran and played a central role in restricting immigration from Muslim-majority countries.