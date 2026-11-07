Explosions in Iran's Qeshm, Houthis say targeted Saudi oil sites

Welcome to The New Arab live blog. Here are the latest updates:

- Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said on Saturday they had launched multiple missile and drone attacks against Saudi troops and infrastructure both in the Gulf kingdom and Yemen.

- Houthi media said on Saturday that Saudi strikes killed 27 people, most of them women and children, in Yemen's Sanaa province, as deaths mount in the country's revived civil war.

- Qatar's Prime Minister said the country's mediation efforts between the US and Iran were continuing to prevent the situation in the region from spiralling out of control, Al Jazeera TV reported on Saturday.

- Iran said Saturday its military has grown "stronger" since the outset of its war with the United States, which has offered a $20 million reward for information about Tehran's nuclear programme.

And so we continue our live coverage of the day...