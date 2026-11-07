Explosions in Iran's Qeshm, Houthis say targeted Saudi oil sites

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The New Arab Staff & Agencies
07 November, 2026
Last Update
07 November, 2026 22:45 PM

Welcome to The New Arab live blog. Here are the latest updates:

- Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said on Saturday they had launched multiple missile and drone attacks against Saudi troops and infrastructure both in the Gulf kingdom and Yemen.

- Houthi media said on Saturday that Saudi strikes killed 27 people, most of them women and children, in Yemen's Sanaa province, as deaths mount in the country's revived civil war.

- Qatar's Prime Minister said the country's mediation efforts between the US and Iran were continuing to prevent the situation in the region from spiralling out of control, Al Jazeera TV reported on Saturday.

- Iran said Saturday its military has grown "stronger" since the outset of its war with the United States, which has offered a $20 million reward for information about Tehran's nuclear programme.

And so we continue our live coverage of the day...

What Trump's new chief of staff means for MENA
10:43 PM
Sam Hamad
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US President Donald Trump's appointment of Stephen Miller as his new White House chief of staff has raised questions about American policy towards the Middle East, amid the ongoing war on Iran and Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

Miller, one of Trump's closest advisers and an architect of his controversial immigration policies, will replace Susie Wiles on Monday, following Republican defeats in the US midterm elections.

The 41-year-old has a longstanding record of support for Israel, has defended military action against Iran and played a central role in restricting immigration from Muslim-majority countries.

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US military says fired on commercial vessel in Gulf of Oman
9:02 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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An American military aircraft fired on and disabled a commercial vessel that tried to break the US blockade of Iran on Saturday, US Central Command said.

The St. Kitts-flagged cargo vessel tried to depart regional waters after visiting an Iranian port, and a US plane fired precision munitions at its stern after US forces directed the crew to abandon targeted spaces, Central Command said.

Building on a months-long naval blockade on Iran, the US military ‌also said on Saturday it is launching a task force to crack down on Tehran's movement of advanced weapons and other sanctioned material over its land borders and through the Caspian Sea.

Central Command estimated that its naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion in crude oil.

US President Donald Trump has been threatening to carry ⁠out a ​new offensive against Iran. Tehran ​has threatened broad retaliation against Gulf infrastructure, putting countries in the region on edge.

Explosions heard in Iran's Qeshm, IRNA reports
8:06 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Explosions were heard on Saturday in Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, IRNA reported.

Israeli president picks Eisenkot to form government
7:31 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Israel's president on Saturday chose Gadi Eisenkot, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's strongest rival, to try to form a new government following a deadlocked election that left neither man with a clear path to power.

Saudi civil defense gives all clear for Jazan
7:29 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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The Saudi civil defense on Saturday sent out an all-clear notice for the southwestern province of Jazan after warning earlier of potential danger in the area.

Jazan is home to a Saudi Aramco refinery with a capacity of 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Southern Saudi Arabia, which borders Yemen, has come under repeated missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeting military installations and energy infrastructure, including Jazan's oil refinery.

Eisenkot's party invites members of Likud to join unity govt
7:11 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Yashar, the party led by Gadi Eisenkot, who is expected to be tasked on Sunday with forming Israel's next government, called on allies of incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party to join his coalition.

"If Likud and its allies are suddenly interested in 'unity' and a broad government, they are more than welcome to publicly announce the dissolution of their alliance with the extremists... and their willingness to join a government under Prime Minister Eisenkot," Yashar wrote on X, shortly after Netanyahu called for a national unity government in a video speech.

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Trump offers press secretary role to UFC chief Dana White
7:07 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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US President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he was offering a press secretary role to martial arts media magnate Dana White.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. "Dana, please take the job!"

The White House has been without a press secretary since October 16 when Katie Zacharia left the position after less than a week on the job.

Netanyahu says Arab party coalition would 'dismantle' Israel
6:17 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the ICC for war crimes in Gaza, said on Saturday that a potential coalition between opposition parties and Arab lists, which he called Islamists, would lead to the collapse of the country.

"Such a government, dependent on Islamists, will dismantle the State of Israel from within, as is happening in European countries, and far worse than that," he said in a pre-recorded video speech, again echoing the language of far-right politicians on the continent who claim parts of Europe have come under Islamic law.

Erdogan tells Trump Turkey will continue efforts for peace
6:01 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told US President Donald Trump by phone that Ankara would continue its peace efforts and that tensions between Iran and the United States should be resolved through diplomacy, Erdogan's office said on Saturday.

Erdogan told Trump that Turkey would also continue to contribute to efforts to end the war in Ukraine and that contacts with both Kyiv and Moscow should be intensified, according to a readout from his office.

Houthis say 27 killed in Saudi strikes on Yemen's Sanaa
5:15 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Houthi media said on Saturday that Saudi strikes killed 27 people, most of them women and children, in Yemen's Sanaa province, as deaths mount in the country's revived civil war.

The United Nations says more than 1,600 people have been killed and more than 300,000 displaced since fighting resumed in the impoverished country.

The death toll from the Saudi-led coalition's strikes on Al-Shariya village has risen to 27, most of them women and children, with 36 people wounded, the Houthis' health ministry said in a statement to their Saba news agency.

Saba said earlier on Saturday that operations to recover victims from the rubble were ongoing and that "aircraft targeted paramedics with two strikes".

Houthis say targeted Saudi oil sites, troops, Riyadh airport
4:34 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said on Saturday they had launched multiple missile and drone attacks against Saudi troops and infrastructure both in the Gulf kingdom and Yemen.

The group, which is fighting a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognised government, launched six operations that targeted Aramco oil facilities as well as Riyadh airport and Saudi troops and military facilities on both sides of the border, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree posted on X.

Syria denies plans to send troops to Yemen
3:53 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Syria has no plans to send military forces to Yemen, a Syrian diplomatic source told state news agency SANA, dismissing reports of a possible deployment as baseless.

The source outlined the scope of military cooperation with Saudi Arabia, which currently focuses on training Syrian forces, building their capabilities and exchanging military expertise.

Coordination visits by Saudi officials to Syria are set to begin next month, with the cooperation potentially developing into a mutual defence agreement or Syria joining the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, depending on the shared interests of both countries, the person added.

Thousands of Syrian troops to deploy to Yemen, Saudi Arabia
3:09 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Thousands of Syrian troops are set to deploy to Saudi Arabia and Yemen, with some already on the ground, multiple Yemeni officials told AFP, as Riyadh rallies international help to repel the Houthis and bolster the government in Aden.

Hundreds have already been deployed to both sides of the border, according to three separate Yemeni military sources and a defence official.

But more are coming.

Syria will send around 3,000 troops to join the Saudi-led coalition's fight, a source from the Presidential Leadership Council, Yemen's top governing body, told AFP.

"The Syrian side and the Saudi side agreed to send around 3,000 troops to fight against the Houthis," said the source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

US military looks to restrict Iranian land commerce
1:56 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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After a months-long naval blockade on Iran, the US military is setting up a task force to bolster Washington's efforts to restrict Tehran's movement of advanced weapons systems and other sanctioned material across its land borders and the Caspian Sea.

The US Central Command will announce the task force later on Saturday, according to a statement seen by Reuters ahead of its release.

Task Force Iron Gate, as it will be called, will be based in Tampa, Florida, and will coordinate with other US government agencies. Beyond the movement of weapons, it will also focus on dual-use and illegal revenue streams.

"Strengthening CENTCOM’s collaboration with US interagency partners will further constrain Iran’s ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military," Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of Central Command, said in a statement.

Central Command estimated that its naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion in crude oil.

Heavy rain floods tents housing Gaza displaced people
1:19 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Heavy rains have flooded tens of thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinians crammed into encampments across the Gaza Strip, washing away shelters and soaking blankets and mattresses, local authorities said on Saturday.

The Gaza government media office said at least 70,000 tents had been flooded in the past 12 hours, affecting tens of thousands of displaced people and causing injuries - no fatalities had been reported.

The territory's civil defence service said it had received 1,500 distress calls from displaced residents. It added that three abandoned houses collapsed without causing injuries.

At a tent encampment in Gaza City, some people tried to repair their tents, while others used sand to reinforce them and keep water out. Some were busy getting their children out of flooded tents.

The territory's civil defence service said it had received 1,500 distress calls from displaced residents [getty]
Iran says lifted self-imposed limit on missile ranges
12:30 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it has lifted a self-proclaimed limit of 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles) on the range of its ballistic missiles, suggesting the country may seek to develop missiles capable of reaching more distant targets amid fears of renewed all-out war.

The comments by the spokesman of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came days after the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khomeini, warned that “any kind and level of threat” from the US or Israel would face a response without geographic limits.

Asked at a Tehran press conference about the limit on missile ranges, Gen. Hossein Mohebbi said, “That restriction has been lifted for us.”

He did not say whether Iran had missiles capable of exceeding the limit, saying only Iran would “demonstrate these capabilities in practice” rather than make statements.

Death toll rises to 22 in Saudi strike on Yemen's Sanaa
11:45 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Two media outlets affiliated with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said on Saturday that the death toll in Saudi strikes on Yemen's Sanaa province rose to 22.

"The number of victims of the Saudi enemy warplane massacre in the Al-Shariya area... has risen to 22 citizens, most of them children and women, while the number of wounded has risen to 30," the Houthis' Saba news agency said, with the group's Al-Masirah TV reporting the same toll.

11 killed in Saudi strikes on Yemen's Sanaa province
11:01 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Houthi media said on Saturday that Saudi strikes killed 11 people, including women and children, in Yemen's Sanaa province, following the return of the country's dormant civil war.

"Martyrdom of 11 citizens, among them women and children, in Saudi enemy airstrikes" on homes in the Al-Shariyah area of Sanaa province, the Iran-backed Houthis' Saba news agency said, adding that operations to recover victims from the rubble were ongoing and that "aircraft targeted paramedics with two strikes".

Iran navy says tanker hits mine, catches fire in Hormuz
10:15 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iran's navy said an oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

Iran says forces 'stronger' than at beginning of war
9:30 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iran said Saturday its military has grown "stronger" since the outset of its war with the United States, which has offered a $20 million reward for information about Tehran's nuclear programme.

Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said Tehran retained control of the strategic waterway and that it would remain closed until the United States met its demands.

He also said Iran's forces had grown stronger and more confident, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

"Today, the Islamic Republic's armed forces... having gained experience from direct confrontation with the United States and the Israeli regime, are on higher alert and are stronger than they were at the beginning of the war," he said.

"They now possess greater motivation, commitment, and self-confidence."

"Under the order of the Supreme Leader, the response of the armed forces will be immediate, effective, and without geographical limitations," he added.

US offers $20m reward for info on 'Iran's nuclear program'
8:49 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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The United States is offering a $20 million reward "and possible relocation" for information about Iran's nuclear program, the military said Friday, despite President Donald Trump's repeated claims that it has been obliterated.

A State Department program, Rewards for Justice, "is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran's nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community," US Central Command said in a statement posted on X.

Qatar continues US-Iran mediation efforts
8:00 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Qatar's Prime Minister said the country's mediation efforts between the US and Iran were continuing to prevent the situation in the region from spiralling out of control, Al Jazeera TV reported on Saturday.

The US administration remained willing to find a solution even after the midterm elections, signalling that Washington's interest in reaching an agreement had not changed, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said.

Significant progress had been made, and Al-Thani expressed confidence that a settlement could be reached.

"We cannot wait to reach a perfect agreement; we hope to reach a good agreement," he said.

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