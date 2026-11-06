Palestinian-American designer and activist Mo Hamzeh has vowed to fight the UK's decision to bar him from entering the country, telling The New Arab that he was targeted by a coordinated pro-Israel campaign over his advocacy for Palestinian rights.

In an exclusive interview, Hamzeh condemned the cancellation of his Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which prevented him from attending a London charity fundraiser for Gaza on Friday.

The decision followed efforts by pro-Israel activists and organisations to block his entry into Britain, including the controversial UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI), which has acknowledged its involvement in the campaign.

Hamzeh, vice-chair and trustee of the Sun of Freedom charity, told The New Arab that he was notified of the cancellation on Thursday, despite his travel authorisation having been approved weeks earlier.

According to Hamzeh, the notification from British authorities stated only that his "presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good".

"There was no framing, no reference or rationale or reasoning behind it. They also did not give me a chance to rebut it, to even appeal it," Hamzeh told The New Arab. "They even had a line that said you may not appeal this decision."

He said pro-Israel organisations and individuals were attempting to silence his criticism of Israel and undermine his work supporting Palestinian children and families in Gaza.

"There's been an active campaign in the UK targeting me and my charity through very key, very specific players that are well known to be directly tied with Israel and pro-Israel organisations and Israeli lobbies, and just very malicious, even racist individuals who are racist against Muslims and Arabs in the UK, and very anti-Palestinian," Hamzeh told The New Arab.

The pro-Israel X account GnasherJew and UKLFI have both confirmed their involvement in efforts to prevent Hamzeh from entering Britain.

Conservative MP and Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp also wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood on 30 October urging her to bar Hamzeh from entering the UK, according to The Telegraph.

The campaign centred on allegations of "antisemitic and racist" content in Hamzeh's clothing range, the Mo Hamz Collection, including designs containing provocative slogans criticising Israel and its supporters.

Hamzeh strongly rejected the allegations, highlighting that his criticism of Israel was supported by documented evidence and was not anti-Jewish.

"We're at a point in time that everything I have ever stated, even the shirt in question, that almost directly states line by line what we have been seeing with our very own eyes in broad daylight," he said.

"And the best part is that it is factually backed by cold hard evidence, even written by Israeli news sources and news outlets."

"Every line of that shirt, by the way, is verified in every way, shape, and form."

One of the disputed T-shirt designs features the sentence: "Israel is a genociding, holocausting, pedophilic, rapist, sex trafficking, organ and land stealing, child murdering, terrorist, apartheid ethno-state that outshames the motherfucking Nazis, and you western cucks bend the knee for it all."

Another design features an inverted red triangle, which critics have alleged expresses support for Palestinian group Hamas.

"The fact that they're even attacking it and bringing more exposure to a shirt like that, or to the framing of what Israel represents, it does more honestly for me than them, because I'm putting out the truth," Hamzeh said.

'I am going to fight this tooth and nail'

Hamzeh said the decision highlighted a double standard in Britain's treatment of Palestinian advocates compared with British citizens who have served in the Israeli military.

"British citizens that were serving in the [Israeli military] are able to come back and walk amongst the British people and they are seen as the safe ones to be walking around British citizens."

"Meanwhile, I am deemed not conducive for the public good as a Palestinian American that fights for the freedom and basic human rights of his people."

Despite being unable to travel to London, Hamzeh said supporters had continued to back Friday's fundraiser, which raises money for Palestinian children and families in Gaza.

He is expected to address the event virtually, either through a recorded statement or a speech.

Hamzeh also confirmed that he intends to challenge the government's decision, arguing that his case reflects a wider pattern of restrictions against prominent Palestine advocates.

"We cannot allow them to do this to anybody else anymore," he told The New Arab.

"The fact that I'm not the only one, and that this happened to a journalist as well as people like Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur who have been vocal advocates for Palestine – it's very systemic in nature in how they're doing this."

He added: "At this point, I am going to fight this tooth and nail. This is an absurdity that I cannot allow them to continue to do."

Charity stands by Hamzeh despite calls for removal

Hamzeh also rejected attempts to conflate his personal political views with the work of Sun of Freedom, stressing that the disputed clothing designs were not charity merchandise.

UKLFI has called for his removal as a trustee, but the charity has rejected those demands.

In a statement to The New Arab, Angie Walker, chair of Sun of Freedom, described Hamzeh as "an invaluable leader and a core pillar of Sun of Freedom".

Addressing the relationship between the charity and the Mo Hamz Collection, Walker clarified that "only products explicitly marked with the Sun of Freedom logo are affiliated with the charity".

She also confirmed that the organisation was responding to regulatory enquiries, saying it "is in direct, cooperative correspondence with the Charity Commission during its active compliance review".

"Despite calls from external groups such as UKLFI advocating for Mo’s removal as a trustee, Sun of Freedom firmly maintains that we will not remove him from his role," Walker said.

"Mo remains instrumental to our mission, and we stand by him entirely."

She added: "We explicitly clarify that when Mo posts or speaks on his personal platforms, he speaks solely in an individual capacity and not on behalf of the charity unless explicitly stated."

The Charity Commission confirmed to The New Arab that it had opened a compliance case "following concerns raised with us and have been engaging with the charity's trustees as part of that case".

"We take very seriously any alleged links between a charity and extremism. Such links are abhorrent and have no place in the charity sector," a spokesperson said.

"We have obtained information from the trustees and continue to assess the information provided as part of our ongoing regulatory engagement."

The commission has not announced any findings against Sun of Freedom, and its review remains ongoing.

The New Arab approached the Home Office for comment but had not received a response by the time of publication.

Pro-Israel group's tactics face growing scrutiny

UKLFI's use of legal and regulatory complaints against individuals and organisations involved in Palestine advocacy has attracted criticism from human rights and legal organisations.

The group has repeatedly attempted to restrict criticism of Israel through complaints, legal threats and regulatory pressure targeting journalists, academics, artists and media organisations.

In May, the Public Interest Law Centre (PILC) and the European Legal Support Center (ELSC) lodged a complaint with the Bar Standards Board concerning three senior barristers who are patrons of UKLFI.

The organisations said UKLFI was engaging in "lawfare" against Palestine solidarity groups and using legal and regulatory mechanisms to intimidate organisations supporting Palestinian rights.

The ELSC argues that UKLFI has contributed to a "chilling environment" in which individuals and organisations withdraw or modify lawful Palestine-related activities because of fears of legal escalation.

It has repeatedly identified UKLFI as an "initiating" or "escalating" actor in cases involving Palestinian solidarity, often through complaint letters, legal threats or public pressure that can prompt schools, universities, employers and public bodies to launch disciplinary proceedings or cancel events.