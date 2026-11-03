A jihadist, a national security threat, a Hamas funder, a terrorist sympathiser, and a socialist who will destroy the private sector...

These are some of the accusations against Michigan candidate Abdul El-Sayed by his Republican opponent Mike Rogers through attack ads days ahead of the 3 November midterm elections in the United States.

Though there is no evidence that the Democratic candidate holds these positions, these are nonetheless potent allegations that could embolden his foes and stoke fear in the Muslim community, a group that have only recently seen significant civic engagement.

"I've never seen attacks like this on any other candidate like Abdul El-Sayed, and it is for sure because of his background—because he's an Arab and a Muslim," Mohammed Mawla, a Dearborn Heights school board member, told The New Arab.

He, himself, has received death threats related to his background, and he worries about the safety of ordinary people.

"If he wins, that means there will be more candidates like him," he said.

In Dearborn, in southeastern Michigan, where the majority of residents are Arab or Muslim, and where El-Sayed holds a solid lead against Rogers, the anti-Muslim ads echo through the streets, broadcast on big-screen TVs where people watch local news and sports games. While they are not necessarily the target audience of these ads, they are certainly the scapegoats.

"It inflames people who have pre-existing prejudice or who are misinformed that Muslims are dangerous," Wa'el Alzayat, principle advisor of Emgage, a Muslim voter outreach group, told TNA.

"All of a sudden they're saying these guys are terrorists, and they're placing a whole community in danger," he said.

These ads, though nothing new in the political landscape, come at a time of historically high levels of hate crime against Muslims—including politicians—along with years-long anti-Muslim political rhetoric.

They also continue through the final days and hours of a bitter midterm campaign, in which El-Sayed's former opponent, Haley Stevens, switched her endorsement to Rogers.

In her shocking last-moment endorsement, Stevens reverted back to her primary election strategy, saying she was no longer welcome in El-Sayed's campaign and pointed to his ties with pro-Palestinian streamer Hasan Piker.

Debbie Dingell, a prominent US House member from southeastern Michigan, said that the race "has poured kerosine on divisions" and that Arabs and Black are afraid of what might happen if El-Sayed wins.

In addition to advertisements, divisive language continues to be widespread at rallies, in social media posts, and on the evening news.

In his closing remarks on the eve of the midterms, US President Donald Trump, referencing quintessential Americana, said, "Mike Rogers is apple pie. And You know what this country needs? A little apple pie. We don’t need the communist, the jihadist, the Muslim Brotherhood. We need apple pie. He's apple pie."

In the audience, a man behind the president’s lectern wore a shirt that said: "I [heart] ICE raids."

With so much attention on hateful rhetoric, it is easy to overlook a clear tide that has turned in Muslims running for office and voters welcoming their candidacy.

At El-Sayed's rallies, his first name, Abdul, is repeatedly chanted, showing that not only is he being accepted but also embraced.

"When we see these attack ads, we'll be even more motivated to vote," said Mawla.