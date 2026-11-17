Communities across the Middle East risk losing access to essential assistance as European governments slash aid to expand their military budgets, despite the savings covering only a small share of planned defence increases, a new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) argues.

An October report by SIPRI found that development assistance cuts in Britain and Germany make only a limited contribution to financing their military build-ups, while potentially carrying significant humanitarian consequences.

For countries already affected by conflict, displacement and economic crises, the consequences could extend to food assistance, healthcare and education, Xiao Liang, a researcher at SIPRI's Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme and one of the authors of the report, told The New Arab.

"In the Middle East, countries like Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Palestine are particularly vulnerable as they are heavily dependent on [Official Development Assistance] ODA funding, so aid cuts can directly affect access to basic needs such as food assistance, healthcare and education, especially for displaced people and vulnerable communities," he said.

SIPRI's analysis examines falling assistance alongside rising military expenditure, focusing on Britain and Germany as examples of the competing budget priorities.

"In the case of [the] UK, Syria, Yemen and West Bank/Gaza are among its top ODA recipients so they will be most exposed to the cuts," Liang said.

Limited savings, immediate consequences

Liang's warning highlights the regional stakes of decisions being made in European capitals, with Britain providing one of the clearest examples of an explicit trade-off between aid and military spending.

The government announced in 2025 that it would reduce its aid target from 0.5 percent of gross national income to 0.3 percent by 2027 to help finance higher military expenditure.

The report compared a projected $600 million reduction in British ODA between 2025 and 2026 with a planned $5.6 billion increase in military spending in 2026. The aid reduction amounts to around 11 percent of the military increase.

"A key point in this comparison is that ODA levels are very small compared to military spending to begin with, which means even cutting ODA to zero will not compensate for the long-term military build-up plans for countries like [the] UK," Liang told TNA.

Germany presents a similar imbalance. Its military spending is expected to roughly double by 2030 from its 2025 level of $114 billion, while ODA is expected to decline from 0.56 percent of national income in 2025 to approximately 0.43 percent by 2029.

The planned military spending increase is more than ten times larger than the planned aid reduction, SIPRI found.

"Cuts to development aid make only a marginal contribution to the financing of Germany’s military expansion while substantially reducing resources available for international development," the report stated.

The timing of the consequences also differs. Major military procurement programmes can take years to produce operational capabilities, while aid reductions can affect humanitarian and development programmes much sooner.

"Military spending, particularly major procurement programmes, can take years to translate into actual capabilities. In contrast, reductions in ODA can affect development and humanitarian programmes much more immediately," the researchers wrote.

For the Middle East, Liang also pointed to the importance of assistance delivered through international organisations, rather than solely through direct relationships between donor and recipient governments.

"Germany does not provide much direct aid to ME countries but a lot of its ODA is channeled through multinational organisations like UN agencies and ICRC which also provide pivotal assistance to the Middle East, especially in many conflict affected areas where traditional donor governments might not reach, so this will have negative consequences for multilateral development cooperation as well," he said.

His assessment raises a further concern: reductions in donor funding can affect assistance delivered through international humanitarian networks, extending the consequences beyond individual government-to-government programmes.

A wider retreat from development

The British and German decisions sit within a broader contraction in development assistance.

Aid from members of the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee totalled $174 billion in 2025, down 23 percent from the previous year—representing the largest annual contraction recorded, according to SIPRI.

The squeeze is not confined to emergency relief. Bilateral assistance for health and education globally had fallen below pre-pandemic levels by 2025, while further reductions across several essential sectors were projected through at least 2028.

For Liang, the limited contribution that aid savings make to military expansion points to a political choice rather than an efficient financial strategy.

"The financial argument is indeed difficult to justify, but rather mostly speaks to the political prioritization of military spending over development cooperation," he told The New Arab.

"Politically it is easier for governments to cut ODA compared to other domestic spending priorities like social welfare, which is why ODA has borne a big share of recent budget cuts," he said.

But those reductions will not remove the need for further decisions over how to fund military expansion.

Governments, Liang added, "will eventually have to make difficult choices about other areas of public spending as well".