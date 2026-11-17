A 72-year-old Palestinian woman was killed and around a dozen other people were injured when Israeli settlers opened fire on residents near Jericho overnight into Tuesday, weeks after armed settlers seized homes in the area.

Palestinian emergency services said Fida Salem Hajjaj Fahidat died after being shot in the head during the attack on ad-Duyuk at-Tahta, west of Jericho. An elderly Palestinian man was shot in the thigh, while others sustained injuries of varying severity.

Israel’s military claimed that a Palestinian vehicle had attempted to ram an Israeli car in the Jordan Valley on Monday night and that its occupants had been attacked with sharp objects. Israeli soldiers subsequently set up roadblocks in the area.

Speaking to The New Arab, Suleiman Fahidat, a relative of the woman killed, said Israeli settlers had fired indiscriminately at residents. He said the attack took place without any reason or justification.

Fahidat said Israeli forces had informed the family that residents would be barred from holding a funeral ceremony on Tuesday.

WAFA news agency photographer Suleiman Abu Srour was among those injured. Israeli soldiers assaulted him while he was covering the incursion in Jericho and detained him for more than six hours.

Following his release, Abu Srour said he had suffered a serious eye injury and that Israeli forces had refused to provide first aid or medical treatment.

Jericho in the crosshairs of settlement expansion

The latest settler attack comes as Jericho emerges as a new focal point for illegal Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

On 4 November, a large group of armed settlers seized eight homes in ad-Duyuk at-Tahta, a community of more than 2,000 Palestinians, fuelling fears of further settlement expansion into Palestinian residential areas.

Settlers belonging to the Nahala settlement movement claimed to have purchased the homes, which lie in Area C on the outskirts of Jericho. They moved in with the assistance of Israeli forces, who established military barracks around the seized properties.

Nahala founder Daniella Weiss, a far-right Israeli settler leader known as the "godmother" of the settler movement, hailed the takeover as "the opening of a new chapter in the history of Jewish settlement in Jericho".

Palestinian officials, however, said the land seized by settlers was classified as government property and that the homes received electricity and water from Jericho municipality.

Fifteen Palestinian families, comprising more than 60 people, have been displaced, forced into tents and temporary accommodation lacking basic services.

Security services affiliated with the Palestinian Authority said they had opened an investigation into the matter.