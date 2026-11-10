Watching footage of children wounded in Gaza, Eugenia Granito could not put their injuries out of her mind: a missing leg, a missing arm, an operation carried out without anaesthetic.

The 75-year-old Italian woman has decided to respond by selling her family home in southern Italy and giving the entire proceeds to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) – or Doctors Without Borders – to help children in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The house, in the village of Rocca Cilento in Salerno province, is on the market for €160,000 (US$178,400). For Granito, the decision comes down to where she believes that money is needed most.

"Have you seen the videos of these children who have been so badly wounded by the Israeli army — some who have lost a leg, some who have lost an arm?" she said in a conversation with her estate agent shared on social media.

"They even carry out amputations without anaesthesia. They are dying — in Gaza, children have nothing."

She spoke, too, of children whose bodies have not been recovered.

"We don’t even know how many have died because they are buried under the rubble of the houses the Israelis have destroyed. That is why I am thinking of them."

Her response is to part with a property that has been tied to her family’s history for generations. The home includes a 17th-century palazzo and a chapel dedicated to Saint Joseph.

However Granito seemed far more interested in providing medical care to Gaza's long-suffering children, rather than the building she is giving up.

"I think Gaza is one of the places where there is the greatest need to establish healthcare facilities, so I am donating to MSF to help the children," she told the agent.

The sale is being handled by Francesco Pio Figliola, who brought Cilento's decision to public attention through a video posted on his social media channels.

"Everything I get from selling this house will go to Doctors Without Borders for the children of Gaza," Granito said in remarks reported by Italian news agency ANSA.

"When we go to the notary, they will have to tell me what they intend to do with this money: a hospital or another facility, so those children do not keep dying."

Granito said that she hoped that the funds from the sale would be used to establish a new hospital or other medical facility, rather than be spent on an ongoing MSF project. The donation remains dependent on the sale going through.

Figliola, who has many years of experience selling property in Rocca Cilento, said the decision stood apart from anything he had encountered professionally.

"In my career, I have had the opportunity to meet many people and deal with properties of great value, but I had never come across such a significant gesture," he said, according to local outlet SalernoNotizie.

Granito does not suggest that Gaza’s children are the only ones who need help. In the social media conversation, she acknowledged suffering elsewhere, including in Italy, but said that was not a reason to hold back.

"Of course, there are children in need all over the world, not just in Italy […] but I say we must give money to those who need it most."

For her, selling the house is a way to act on that conviction, even if she cannot respond to every crisis.

"Of course, there are other situations too — but I can only give to one, and I have chosen this one."