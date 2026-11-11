El-Sayed's Senate office photos spark Islamophobic fury

America's first Muslim senator-elect, Abdul El-Sayed, has been subjected to a torrent of Islamophobic and racist abuse after sharing photographs of himself and his hijab-wearing wife at his new US Senate office in Washington.

The Egyptian-American Democrat, who made history by winning Michigan's Senate race in last week's midterm elections, posted two photographs on X on Tuesday with the caption "New digs".

One showed El-Sayed smiling beside a plaque bearing his name outside his new office in the Senate's Hart Building, while the other featured him alongside his wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku, who was wearing a hijab.

The photographs quickly went viral, attracting more than seven million views and hundreds of thousands of likes, with an outpouring of congratulations overshadowed by a wave of anti-Muslim hatred from right-wing social media users.

Many of the attacks targeted El-Sayed's Muslim faith and Egyptian heritage, with commenters using racist and Islamophobic language to portray his presence in the US Senate as a threat to the country.

One X user, posting under the name Texas Girl, described him as a "Disgusting Islamist terrorist supporter who was allowed into the sacred halls of our Capitol."

New digs. https://t.co/4MDMI4TC95 — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 10, 2026

The comment reflected a broader pattern of anti-Muslim rhetoric in which Muslim politicians are portrayed as extremists or threats to American institutions simply because of their religious identity.

Eric Daugherty, chief content officer of the right-wing outlet Right Line News, who has 1.2 million followers on X, also attacked El-Sayed over the photograph with his hijab-wearing wife.

"Senator-elect Abdul El Sayed is going full ISLAM MODE at our own US Capitol," he wrote.

"This is not good for America. The barbarians are inside the gates!"

Daugherty went on to accuse El-Sayed of believing that "OPPRESSING WOMEN under Sharia Law is good for America", invoking Islamophobic stereotypes about Muslims and women's rights without providing evidence for the allegation.

His remarks appeared to treat the mere presence of a visibly Muslim woman in the US Capitol as a cause for alarm, reinforcing the notion that Muslim identity is incompatible with American political life.

The attacks stood in stark contrast to the widespread congratulations El-Sayed received from supporters celebrating his historic election victory.

Prominent liberal commentator BrooklynDad, who has 1.3 million followers on X, wrote: "Alhamdulillah and congratulations, Senator!"

"You ran an incredible and disciplined campaign, looking forward to seeing big things from you, inshallah."

Numerous other users also welcomed El-Sayed to Washington, praising his campaign and celebrating his election as the first Muslim senator in US history.

El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in the 3 November election, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

His victory was widely celebrated among Muslim Americans and in Egypt, where his family's roots and outspoken criticism of US support for Israel attracted considerable attention.

Throughout the campaign, El-Sayed faced repeated attacks over his religion and political positions, particularly his criticism of Israel's war on Gaza and his opposition to unconditional American military assistance to Israel.

Political opponents also sought to associate him with Islamist organisations, allegations his supporters condemned as attempts to exploit anti-Muslim prejudice and undermine his candidacy.

The latest wave of abuse highlights the Islamophobia that continues to confront Muslim Americans in public life, even as El-Sayed's election marks a historic milestone for political representation in the United States.

The controversy comes as newly elected members of Congress begin their orientation programmes in Washington ahead of taking office in January 2027.