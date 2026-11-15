Eisenkot says Netanyahu cannot stay in office 'a minute longer'

Israeli prime ministerial hopeful Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday said caretaker premier Benjamin Netanyahu "cannot remain at the head of the government for a minute longer", following reports indicating alleged electoral interference by a Netanyahu aide.

A few hours after representatives of the two men met to discuss the possible formation of a national unity government, Eisenkot launched a scathing attack on his rival.

"The behaviour of the outgoing prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his entourage constitutes a concrete, direct and immediate threat to Israeli democracy," said Eisenkot, a former army chief.

Israel's Channel 12 had earlier reported that on the eve of the election, Netanyahu's chief of staff Ido Norden had phoned in a complaint to the police commissioner's office about members of the Arab-Israeli Ra'am party.

During this exchange, Norden reportedly directed police officers to a purported intelligence source who was a former employee of Netanyahu's office, according to Channel 12.

Based on information from this source, three Ra'am members were arrested. Netanyahu subsequently launched an offensive against the Arab-Israeli parties, accusing them of electoral fraud after they gained a record number of seats.

The three men were later released when the police determined that the information provided by this source was unfounded.

"I call for the immediate opening of an investigation into this affair," Eisenkot said on Sunday, according to a statement from his party.

Netanyahu's office responded by stating that Channel 12's report was "false", maintaining that Norden had "fulfilled his civic duty".

Netanyahu's Likud party accused Eisenkot of "outrageous incitement".

"While the prime minister is extending a hand in the spirit of unity, Eisenkot and his associates issue daily statements filled with venomous, inflammatory attacks," the party said in a statement.

The opposition has accused the caretaker premier of seeking to delegitimise Arab parties and the election in an attempt to cling to power.

Neither Netanyahu's bloc nor Eisenkot's opposition secured the 61 seats required to form a government following last month's election.

The two main Arab parties, the Joint List and Ra'am, have indicated support for Eisenkot, who was tapped to form a government last week.

On Saturday, Netanyahu appealed to Eisenkot to join him in a unity government, but the former army chief accused him of playing "tricks" and sowing tensions.