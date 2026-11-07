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Israeli opposition leaders are divided over whether to form a minority government with the help of Palestinian lawmakers or make concessions to ultra-Orthodox parties, as Gadi Eisenkot attempts to assemble a coalition to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The disagreement intensified on Friday when Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the secular nationalist Yisrael Beytenu party, announced that he was prepared to compromise on military conscription for ultra-Orthodox Jews, reversing years of opposition to exemptions.

However, Lieberman reiterated his refusal to support any government dependent on Palestinian parties, including through parliamentary abstentions that would allow a minority administration to take office.

The dispute has left Eisenkot's four-party opposition bloc, which holds just 48 seats in Israel's 120-member Knesset, weighing two competing routes to power.

Haredi parties offer alternative majority

Lieberman said the election results required opposition leaders to make "painful compromises" to remove Netanyahu and prevent another election.

He outlined three conditions: ending Netanyahu's premiership, avoiding another election and refusing to form a government dependent on the Palestinian-led Ra'am or Joint List parties.

On other issues, including ultra-Orthodox military service, he said compromise was permissible and desirable.

The announcement marked a significant reversal for Lieberman, who has spent years opposing military exemptions for Haredi men.

His proposal would involve bringing both United Torah Judaism (UTJ) and Shas into a coalition with Eisenkot's four-party bloc.

Together, the parties would control 61 seats, giving them an outright majority without Palestinian lawmakers' support.

UTJ politician Yaakov Asher welcomed Lieberman's flexibility but stressed that no formal agreement had been reached and that any arrangement required approval from the party's religious leadership.

However, Eisenkot reaffirmed on Friday that universal military, national or civilian service remained a fundamental condition for parties seeking to join his government.

That position could complicate negotiations with ultra-Orthodox parties seeking to preserve exemptions for religious students.

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Palestinian votes central to minority plan

Eisenkot has also been exploring a minority-government arrangement excluding Palestinian parties from the coalition while relying on their parliamentary cooperation.

According to Israeli news outlet Ynet, one proposal would allow a government to take office with 49 lawmakers voting in favour, 46 against and 25 abstaining.

Under Israel's parliamentary system, a government can take office if more lawmakers vote in favour than against, without securing an absolute majority of 61.

The abstentions, including those of Palestinian and ultra-Orthodox lawmakers, would therefore be essential to establishing Eisenkot's government, despite their exclusion from the coalition.

The proposed administration would subsequently rely on cooperation from Ra'am and UTJ, while the Joint List would remain outside the governing arrangement.

Ynet reported on Friday that Eisenkot was continuing to pursue a minority-government plan despite Liberman's objections.

Lieberman has warned that such a government would be unstable and could facilitate Netanyahu's return to power.

He instead favours securing a 61-seat majority, potentially supplemented by defections from Netanyahu's Likud party.

The disagreement highlights contrasting approaches to Palestinian political participation within the anti-Netanyahu bloc.

While Palestinian parties have indicated a willingness to help remove Netanyahu, Lieberman and other opposition figures, including Eisenkot, oppose forming a government dependent on their support.

Eisenkot faces coalition deadlock

The divisions follow recommendations from 67 lawmakers for Eisenkot to become prime minister, compared with 46 backing Netanyahu.

However, those recommendations do not constitute an agreed coalition and include Palestinian lawmakers whom several opposition leaders refuse to rely upon.

Eisenkot has said his government would be founded on the four Jewish-led opposition parties, with other factions welcome if they accept his conditions.

Alongside universal national service, these include recognising Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, accepting its Declaration of Independence and recognising Hamas as a terrorist organisation that must be dismantled.

President Isaac Herzog is expected to announce on Sunday which lawmaker will receive the mandate to form a government.