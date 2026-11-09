Egypt's Tripoli embassy reopening sends warning to Haftar

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Egypt's reopening of its embassy in Tripoli after 12 years signals a shift in Cairo's approach to Libya, as it seeks to strengthen ties with the country's western authorities and reduce its reliance on eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar.

The move comes weeks after Libya's eastern-based parliament approved a maritime agreement with Turkey, a development that angered Cairo and raised questions about Egypt's influence over its longstanding allies in eastern Libya.

An Egyptian diplomatic source told The New Arab that preparations to reopen the embassy had been under way for some time but were delayed to avoid damaging relations with Haftar's camp.

However, the eastern parliament's approval of the 2019 maritime agreement between Turkey and Libya's former Government of National Accord accelerated the decision.

According to the source, Cairo wanted to send a clear message to Haftar's camp that it has alternative political partners and leverage in western Libya, and that its relationship with Tripoli is not dependent on its ties with the east.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty's visit to Tripoli on Saturday, during which the embassy reopened, also involved a substantial security and diplomatic delegation.

The source said this indicated that Cairo was seeking to rebuild channels of communication and coordination with western Libyan institutions, rather than simply restore its diplomatic presence.

During the visit, Abdelatty discussed oil refining projects, gas pipelines and wider energy cooperation with Libya's Government of National Unity.

Egypt recalibrates its Libya strategy

For years, Cairo has relied heavily on Haftar's eastern camp to secure its western border and counter armed groups.

But Turkey's expanding engagement with eastern Libyan leaders, despite their historically close ties with Egypt, has complicated Cairo's calculations and weakened its ability to maintain exclusive influence over the camp.

Former Egyptian assistant foreign minister Rakha Ahmed Hassan told The New Arab that reopening the embassy reflected Cairo's recognition that Libya has multiple centres of power.

He said maintaining diplomatic relations with both Tripoli and Benghazi would allow Egypt to protect its political, economic and strategic interests without abandoning its longstanding ties with Haftar.

Direct engagement with Tripoli was particularly important for issues affecting Egypt's interests in the eastern Mediterranean, he added.

Sherif Abdullah, director of the Libyan Centre for Security Studies, said the reopening followed two to three years of renewed engagement between Cairo and western Libya, including exchanges of official visits.

He noted that Egypt had already maintained a diplomatic presence in Tripoli for more than a year, meaning the reopening formalised an existing rapprochement rather than marking an entirely new relationship.

Improving relations between Egypt and Turkey had also helped facilitate the shift, he said.

However, Abdullah pointed to growing tensions and misunderstandings between Cairo and Haftar's leadership.

One concern involves the possibility of south-eastern Libya being used as a supply route for Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, potentially allowing weapons, equipment and fighters to pass through areas under Haftar's influence.

Such activity would directly threaten Egyptian national security, he warned.

Egyptian sources previously told The New Arab that Cairo's political influence in eastern Libya had declined despite continued military and security cooperation.

Against this backdrop, Egypt has maintained contact with both camps, including meetings between intelligence chief Hassan Rashad and Saddam Haftar, alongside engagement with Tripoli-based Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

The reopening therefore gives Cairo greater room to manoeuvre, allowing it to pursue its interests in western Libya without relying exclusively on Haftar.

During Saturday's visit, Abdelatty also met UN envoy Hanna Tetteh, reaffirming Egypt's support for a Libyan-led political settlement that preserves the country's unity and reunifies its institutions.