The Egyptian army has announced the launch of the fourth phase of its military operation "Southern Shield", targeting illegal gold mining in the Eastern Desert, amid growing human rights criticism in Sudan over the killing of dozens of civilian miners near the Egyptian border.

At a press conference on Thursday, Egyptian military spokesperson Colonel Ahmed Atman Ali outlined the operation's progress and said the latest phase would begin on Saturday. He also confirmed that armed drones had been used to strike what he described as the hideouts of armed elements.

The announcement comes amid outrage over airstrikes on mining sites in the North Wadi area of Sudan’s Red Sea state on 10 October. The attacks prompted political and human rights criticism, with Egyptian forces accused of killing large numbers of Sudanese miners.

Cairo maintains that its operations target illegal gold-mining networks and armed elements linked to them, and insists that they take place inside Egyptian territory.

Atman said the campaign had been conducted in three phases. The first began on 14 June and covered areas west of Marsa Alam and Jabal Eiqat. The second extended to Wadi Dabour and al-Baramiya in Egypt's Eastern Desert, while the third, carried out between 12 and 29 October, involved searching previously targeted areas to ensure that those involved in illegal activities had not returned.

The military spokesperson said the operation had resulted in the arrest of 691 people, including 151 Egyptians and 540 foreign nationals. Authorities had also seized 34 firearms, 6,307 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, and 4,488 tents and makeshift shelters used for illegal mining.

He added that 52 gatherings of armed groups involved in these activities had been identified inside Egypt.

In the most significant revelation of the press conference, Atman acknowledged that armed drones had been used to strike locations where armed individuals were allegedly present. He said the attacks were based on accurate and confirmed intelligence and coordinates identifying the locations of weapons and ammunition.

He denied that civilians had been targeted, saying the armed forces had observed the rules of engagement and international law and exercised restraint.

Atman also linked the campaign to the protection of investment in the mining sector, arguing that armed groups operating in concession areas had threatened workers and forced some to leave their sites, resulting in the flight of capital and investment.

Sudanese allegations and calls for an independent investigation

The Sudanese rights group Emergency Lawyers said 72 civilian mining workers had been killed, accusing the Egyptian airforce of carrying out the attack. International media have been unable to independently verify Egyptian responsibility for the strikes, while casualty figures have varied. The Sudan Doctors Network reported 13 people killed and 28 injured.

Amid the anger, Sudan's Sovereignty Council chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ordered the formation of a fact-finding committee on 12 October. The committee includes representatives from the public prosecution, judicial and security authorities and is tasked with investigating the circumstances of the incident and submitting a report.

The council did not directly accuse Cairo, although Amjad Farid, a political adviser to Burhan, described the incident as an "unjustified and unacceptable crime".

Human rights organisations have also called for an independent and impartial investigation. On 21 October, eight Egyptian rights groups issued a joint statement demanding an inquiry into the airstrikes attributed to Egypt and accountability for those responsible if their involvement in violations is established.

The organisations argued that even if armed groups were present in mining areas, this would not automatically turn sites containing civilian workers into legitimate military targets. They stressed that lethal force in law enforcement operations is permissible only when strictly necessary to protect lives, not simply to stop illegal mining.

They also said that distributing warning leaflets to people in mining areas did not absolve the authorities of their obligation to protect the right to life.

Egypt's military has sought to portray the operation as part of a broader campaign against illicit activities along the country's southern border, rather than simply a crackdown on informal gold mining. However, its admission that armed drones were used has added to questions over the campaign's nature and the limits on the use of force, particularly amid allegations that civilian miners were killed on the Sudanese side of the border.

Atman also named Colonel Ahmed Samir, chief of staff of the Southern Zone Border Guards, and Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Gouda, operations chief of a border guards battalion, among officers killed in clashes. However, Colonel Ahmed Samir Noor Al-Din's military funeral took place on 10 March 2026, before the first phase of the "Southern Shield" operation began on 14 June.