Egypt, Turkey launch joint naval drills amid maritime border row

The Egyptian and Turkish navies have launched a comprehensive exercise off the Egyptian coast amid an unfolding row between the two over maritime borders in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The exercise, which started on 4 November and will last until 9 November, brings together naval units from the two countries to train in surface and anti-submarine warfare.

Called the Sea of Friendship 2026, the drills will also include underwater offensive operations that will involve combat divers, according to the Ministry of National Defence of Turkey.

This is the second naval exercise held by the two Eastern Mediterranean nations.

The 2025 exercise ended a 13-year hiatus triggered by Ankara's support for ousted Islamist Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi who was ousted by the Egyptian army in 2013.

As political relations between the two countries worsened, military cooperation stopped, but the two sides maintained a considerable level of economic, investment and trade collaboration.

Relations began to thaw in 2023 when Egypt and Turkey started settling their differences, having exchanged ambassadors, resumed formal political dialogue and formulated an ambitious economic cooperation plan.

Diplomatic friction

The Sea of Friendship 2026 exercise comes as Cairo and Ankara lock horns diplomatically over the latter's maritime boundary delimitation deal with Libya which was ratified by the eastern Libya parliament on 20 October.

The deal dates back to 2019 when it was agreed by Turkey and the western Libya parliament, a move that drew immediate condemnation from both Egypt and Greece, prompting the two countries to delimit their Eastern Mediterranean maritime boundaries a year later.

Cairo and Athens were also infuriated by the ratification of the agreement by the eastern Libya parliament, reiterating objections to a deal that, according to them, encroaches on their territorial waters and violates international law.

The maritime border dispute could escalate if Libya and Turkey move forward with hydrocarbon exploration in contested Eastern Mediterranean areas, analysts in Cairo said.

Egyptian oil and gas expert Ramadan Abulela expected the Libya-Turkey deal to set off a struggle over natural gas in disputed areas in the region.

He cited studies by the United States Geological Survey, dating back to 2010, about the presence of potentially huge natural gas reserves in the western part of the Eastern Mediterranean.

"These potential reserves stand behind most of the current clamour for the delimitation of maritime boundaries in this region," Abulela told The New Arab.

"But I have to say that the conflict between regional states would be so intense if any of them encroaches on the rights of the others," he added.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty articulated his country's opposition to the deal at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Istanbul in late October on the margins of a meeting of the foreign ministers of the member states of the R4 bloc which also includes Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Egypt, Foreign Minister Abdelatty said, categorically rejects the 2019 memorandum of understanding on maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean.

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Strategic convergence

The current naval drills reflect growing defence cooperation between Egypt and Turkey, which brings together two of the most powerful militaries in the region, Turkish analysts said.

In July this year, Egyptian Minister of Defence Lt. Gen. Ashraf Salem Zaher signed a letter of intent on defence industry cooperation with his Turkish counterpart Yaşar Güler.

The letter is aimed at establishing a framework for closer cooperation in the defence industry between the two countries, according to Turkish Defence Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun.

Following the signing of the letter in Ankara, the Turkish official expressed confidence that it would contribute to regional security and mutual capability development.

Growing defence cooperation between Egypt and Turkey, Turkish analysts said, also offers insights into shared interests between the two countries as the regional landscape keeps changing.

"The two countries face almost the same threats, which makes their defence cooperation a strategic necessity," Turkish political analyst Feras Ridwan Oglu said.

Speaking to TNA, he added that growing military and defence cooperation between the two countries is strongly linked to their strategic interests in the region.

Along with underwater offensive operations, the Sea of Friendship 2026 exercise will also include air defence training for participating units, according to Turkish Ambassador to Cairo Salih Mutlu Şen.

The Sea of Friendship naval exercises started in 2009, for the first time, when relations between Egypt and Turkey were at their best. They, however, came to a screeching halt in 2013.

This year's exercise comes hard on the heels of a visit to Cairo by Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, Gen. Metin Tokel.

In the past two years, the two countries conducted a series of joint military exercises, including the Golden Eagle exercise in July this year, which involved Egyptian paratroopers and commandos alongside Turkish special combat forces, as well as joint training activities involving their respective air forces.

Egyptian aircraft also took part in the annual Anatolian Eagle 2026 exercise which was held in August in Konya, central Turkey, alongside aircraft from Azerbaijan and a NATO airborne early warning and control aircraft.

Delicate balancing

The maritime boundary dispute will undoubtedly take a toll on relations between Egypt and Turkey, but the fact that the two countries keep moving ahead with other aspects of cooperation underscores the delicate balancing act both nations are maintaining to safeguard their strategic interests, analysts in Cairo said.

While maritime borders set the two sides partially apart, they are also bound by shared interests in other areas, including the need to expand collaboration in defence industries, investment and trade, they added.

Egypt and Turkey also agree on a large number of regional files, including Sudan; the Gulf; Red Sea security, and the Horn of Africa.

The R4, bringing together four of the most economically, militarily and demographically powerful regional states, also attests to agreement among these states on the need for preserving regional security and order in the post-Iran war Middle East.

This is why, the same analysts note, Egypt and Turkey need to navigate their differences in ways that do not hold back cooperation on areas where they agree.

Ahmed Youssef, a political science professor at Cairo University, said relations between the two sides underwent noticeable tension in the past period.

"The two countries are keen on preventing their differences from foiling the progress they made in the past two years," Professor Youssef said.

Speaking to TNA, he added that such keenness sends a ray of hope that the two countries can settle contentious issues in ways that preserve the rights of all sides.

"Egypt follows a rational foreign policy that maintains active cooperation with other countries, sometimes despite the presence of differences," Professor Youssef said.

"This foreign policy is manifested by Cairo's ability to navigate differences with Turkey in ways that preserve good ties with it," he added.