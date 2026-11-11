Egypt targets European Muslim groups in 'terror' crackdown

Egypt has designated 35 Muslim organisations across Europe and 36 individuals as terrorists, prompting accusations that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's regime is attempting to extend its crackdown on political opposition and civil society beyond Egypt's borders.

The decision, issued by the Cairo Criminal Court on Tuesday and published in Egypt's official gazette, places the organisations and individuals on the country's terrorism lists for five years.

Those targeted include the Council of European Muslims, Muslims of France, the Muslim Association of Britain and Islamic organisations operating in Germany, Sweden, Italy and several other European countries.

The list also includes religious and educational institutions, such as the European Council for Fatwa and Research, the European Council of Imams and the European Institute of Human Sciences.

Among the 36 individuals named is prominent British-Iraqi political activist Dr. Anas al-Tikriti, CEO and founder of the Cordoba Foundation, who accused Cairo of seeking to silence Muslim political participation and dissent in Western countries.

Speaking exclusively to The New Arab, al-Tikriti said he had received no explanation or evidence justifying his designation.

"My name is lambasted on the official gazette in Egypt without anyone having spoken to me, without anyone having dropped me an email, without anyone having asked me a question," he said.

He suggested that his opposition to authoritarian governments, including Egypt's military-backed administration, was behind the decision.

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The latest designations came just one day after Egyptian authorities permanently placed the Muslim Brotherhood on the country's terrorism list, replacing a series of previous time-limited designations.

European political shift

The timing has drawn particular attention following a European Parliament resolution adopted on 8 October calling for tougher measures against organisations allegedly linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The resolution, spearheaded by the centre-right European People's Party and supported by liberal, conservative and far-right lawmakers, passed by 381 votes to 167, with 15 abstentions.

It called for a broader EU strategy against what it described as Islamist "entryism", including greater scrutiny of organisations suspected of operating within Muslim Brotherhood-linked networks.

The resolution specifically identified the Council of European Muslims, which also appears on Egypt's latest terrorism list, and called for restrictions on organisations linked to it, including their access to European institutions.

It also urged the EU to consider terrorism designations against Brotherhood-linked entities and individuals where the relevant legal criteria were met.

However, the parliamentary resolution is non-binding, and no evidence has emerged establishing that Egypt's latest decision was coordinated with European political institutions.

Al-Tikriti said his inclusion on the list was "not in itself surprising", but stressed that "the timing here is crucial".

He linked the decision to both growing European pressure on alleged Muslim Brotherhood-linked organisations and the electoral success of Muslim politicians in the US, citing Abdul El-Sayed's victory in Michigan and Zohran Mamdani's election in New York.

He argued that Egypt and other Arab governments increasingly viewed the political influence of Muslim communities in the West, particularly their opposition to Israel and authoritarian regimes in the Middle East, as a threat.

"What you actually do is to shut down Muslim civil society in the West," he said.

He warned that organisations involved in education, women's rights, mental health services and other community activities could face restrictions because of alleged ideological or organisational associations with the Brotherhood.

Fears over wider repercussions

The Egyptian government's latest move comes amid longstanding efforts by Cairo to secure international designations of the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation.

The Brotherhood, which played a role in governing Egypt following the country's first democratic presidential election in 2012, was outlawed after the military overthrew President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013.

Since then, Egyptian security forces have massacred pro-democracy protesters, most notoriously at Rabaa Square in August 2013, imprisoned thousands of political opponents and banned the Brotherhood and other opposition movements.

Al-Tikriti said accusations of Brotherhood connections had already created serious difficulties for individuals and organisations, including restrictions on travel and access to banking services.

"That's how they prevent you from travelling. That's how they close down your bank accounts," he said.

He also acknowledged concerns about the potential consequences of Egypt's latest designation for himself and other individuals based in Britain.

Al-Tikriti, whose father previously led the Iraqi branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, has publicly defended the movement's political role while stressing that this does not mean he endorses all its positions.

Egypt's designations do not automatically make the organisations illegal in Britain or elsewhere in Europe, where terrorism listings are subject to separate legal procedures.

Nevertheless, the overlap between Cairo's latest blacklist and the European Parliament's recent resolution has raised questions about whether Egyptian authorities will seek to persuade European governments to introduce similar restrictions.