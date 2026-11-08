Egypt seeks faster progress on Libya gas, refining and power projects

Egypt aims to accelerate energy projects with Libya, including gas pipeline links, refining of Libyan crude in Egypt and an electricity interconnection, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said late on Saturday.

Abdelatty's comments were in a ministry statement after a meeting with Libya’s acting oil and gas minister Khalifa Abdulsadek in Tripoli as Egypt contends with an energy squeeze exacerbated by insufficient domestic gas output and elevated global LNG prices since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Abdelatty also called for cooperation on petroleum products and the completion of projects to refine Libyan oil in Egypt and re-export it, the statement said, adding that Abdulsadek had said that Libya would continue implementing existing projects and would visit Cairo soon to continue technical talks with Egypt’s petroleum and electricity ministers.

The statement did not provide details on costs or the status of the projects.