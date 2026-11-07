Egypt reopens embassy in Libya after 12 years

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Egypt reopened its embassy in the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Saturday which had been closed since 2014 when violence gripped the country.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty inaugurated the embassy's headquarters in Tripoli after arriving in Libya earlier in the day.

The Tripoli-based government said in a statement the reopening marked "a step reflecting the development of bilateral relations between the two countries".

Libya has struggled to recover from the chaos that followed the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

Two governments are currently vying for power: a UN-recognised administration in Tripoli led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah and its rival in the east backed by Haftar.

Egypt has historically been a proponent of eastern Libya's Haftar.

The embassy's reopening comes weeks after Libya's eastern-based parliament ratified a long-disputed maritime agreement with Turkey, angering Cairo which said it infringed upon its maritime zone.