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An Egyptian court has postponed the retrial of prominent journalist Lina Attalah, editor-in-chief of independent news outlet Mada Masr, until 18 November as her lawyers seek to have the presiding judge removed from the case.

The 43-year-old journalist faces charges of publishing false news and operating a website without a licence, in a case that has drawn international condemnation over press freedom in Egypt.

The Ninth Circuit of the New Cairo Misdemeanour Court announced the postponement on Wednesday to consider a request by Attalah's defence team to recuse the judge, according to lawyer Hassan al-Azhari.

Al-Azhari told Mada Masr that the defence would submit its grounds for the request ahead of the next hearing, arguing that the judge had already formed an opinion against Attalah.

The court is presided over by Judge Mohamed Mubarak, who on 27 October fined Attalah three million Egyptian pounds (approximately $56,000) and ordered Mada Masr's closure in a separate case concerning the operation of a website without a licence.

Attalah has appealed that ruling, with a hearing scheduled for 25 November.

The retrial follows a one-year prison sentence issued against Attalah in absentia in 2024, which she only learned about on 27 October while completing release procedures following her detention in the separate licensing case.

The case dates back to November 2023, when Cairo prosecutors questioned Attalah following a complaint from Egypt's Supreme Council for Media Regulation over a report published shortly after Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza.

She was summoned for further questioning in February 2024 over another report examining the role of businessman Ibrahim al-Organi in coordinating the movement of people and goods through the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

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Growing concerns over press freedom

The prosecution of Attalah comes as international human rights organisations raise concerns about the treatment of independent journalists in Egypt.

UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Thameen al-Kheetan warned on Tuesday of increasing harassment and prosecution of independent journalists, saying Attalah's case raised "fresh concerns regarding due process and fair trial".

He called on Egyptian authorities to reverse measures taken against Mada Masr and the independent fact-checking platform Matsada2sh.

Non-governmental organisations say 26 journalists are currently detained in Egypt on charges including publishing false news or joining terrorist organisations.

Speaking to AFP before Wednesday's hearing, Attalah accused the Egyptian authorities of attempting to further restrict the already limited space available to independent media.

She said Mada Masr had submitted three applications for a media licence, all of which had either been rejected or received no response.

"Our problem is that licensing is becoming a tool of control and exclusion," she said.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have also condemned the detention of six journalists working for the independent fact-checking platform Matsada2sh, describing the crackdown as unprecedented.

The six journalists, Mohamed Ashraf Abu Omeira, Abdullah Qadri, Islam Barakat, Omar Hilal, Mohamed Mahmoud and Mohamed Adel, were arrested in September.

Their lawyers alleged that they were subjected to torture and other forms of ill-treatment and forced to record fabricated confessions.

Egypt's Supreme State Security Prosecution renewed their detention for another 15 days on Tuesday.

The arrests have prompted criticism from US lawmakers, the European Union and 135 human rights and media organisations, including the Committee to Protect Journalists and Human Rights Watch.

The cases have intensified scrutiny of Egypt's restrictions on independent journalism, with rights organisations warning that prosecutions and licensing requirements are increasingly being used to silence critical reporting.