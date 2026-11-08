The Egyptian Football Association has announced it will dismiss renowned national team coach Hossam Hassan over scandals in his private life and their impact on the team’s image.

The statement, made on Saturday, confirmed that the board voted to sack Hassan in line with his contract’s terms.

Hassan will now be replaced by Ali Maher, who is currently in charge of Ceramica Cleopatra, a decision the association’s board of directors made after meeting to discuss the matter.

One of the key matters discussed was the damage done to the international image and stability of the national team, based on negative media coverage of Hassan’s private life.

The development came just days after Egypt’s Supreme Council for Media Regulation banned Hassan from appearing on media shows and in interviews due to altercations with his two wives over the summer, and a media storm around it.

Over the summer, video footage of a physical altercation between his then two wives at a luxury hotel café in Egypt’s North Coast spread widely online. Reports said a verbal argument escalated into a physical confrontation, with the passers-by calling for the police.

Hassan struggled to calm the situation and eventually lost consciousness amid the intense brawl, in what later became a subject discussed at large in the media and in the sports industry.

Local media reported that Hassan later divorced his first wife, Howaida al-Gharbawy, after the incident.

Despite his personal life, Hassan has regularly been praised for managing the team. He led Egypt to round 16 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, bringing the country to the knockout stage for the first time.

His record as a former international striker has also made him a prominent personality in Egyptian football.

Egypt’s Football Association has called on football fans to continue to support the national team and rally behind it despite the change.