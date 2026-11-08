Egypt deepens gas cuts to fertilizer makers as energy squeeze tightens

Egypt relies on domestic gas and, increasingly, imported LNG for power generation, but domestic output has struggled to keep pace with rising demand
Energy
2 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
08 November, 2026
LNG imports have risen this year, reaching a year-to-date high in July before easing from August. [Nicolas Koutsokostas/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Egyptian fertiliser producers have been notified of a new 33% reduction in their natural gas supplies, a company statement and industry officials said on Sunday, as the country seeks to curb the need for expensive liquefied natural gas imports.

Misr Fertilizers Production Company said it had been told of the reduction, which follows an earlier 20% cut to gas supplies for fertilizer plants.

Egypt relies on domestic gas and, increasingly, imported LNG for power generation, but domestic output has struggled to keep pace with rising demand. The US war on Iran has tightened global LNG markets and pushed prices higher.

When the earlier cut was announced, MOPCO and Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries said they would manage production in line with available gas. Abu Qir said it had contingency plans for managing inventory and rescheduling maintenance.

The Petroleum Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The country has also stepped up cheaper fuel oil imports. State-run Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation bought six cargoes of high-sulphur fuel oil for delivery in November and December, trading sources told Reuters last month.

LNG imports have risen this year, reaching a year-to-date high in July before easing from August.

The ministry budgeted about $10.1 billion for LNG in the 2026/27 financial year, but prices have run above its estimates, an analyst said in October. It had spent $5.8 billion by October 6, putting it on course to overrun the budget before demand usually rises in spring and summer, the analyst said.

Related Articles

Hossam Hassan will be dismissed as head of Egypt's national team [Getty]
Egypt
MENA
Live Story

Egypt football coach Hossam Hassan sacked over personal life

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh (C) meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty (L) in Tripoli, Libya
Egypt
MENA
Live Story

Egypt reopens embassy in Libya after 12 years

Egyptian photojournalist Ferid Kutub (Fareed Kotb) prepares his nearly 96-year-old Zeiss Ikon 250/11 folding camera before taking a photograph with the Pyramids of Giza in the background in Cairo, Egypt, on July 16, 2026.
Egypt
MENA
Live Story

UN condemns Egypt's arrest and detention of six journalists

Tags
 

Recommended for You

Loading recommendations...

More In News