Sixty-one female students suffered breathing difficulties following an incident on Tuesday at Al-Zahra Preparatory School for Girls in the city of Amarah, in Iraq’s southern Maysan province.

The students were taken to hospital for treatment, but the cause of the incident remains unknown, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Iraqi Civil Defence Directorate said it had dispatched a specialist chemical, biological and radiological response team from Baghdad to Maysan to investigate the incident and identify the source of any substances that may have caused the breathing difficulties.

The directorate said an initial inspection of the school had uncovered discarded laboratory materials in the building's rear courtyard.

Technical teams are continuing to investigate the incident and take measures to secure the site and ensure the safety of students and teaching staff.

The incident comes just one week after 84 students at the same school reportedly suffered similar symptoms, according to Maysan health authorities.

The Ministry of Education said at the time that it had launched an investigation into the circumstances of the earlier incident.

Local media outlets quoted sources close to the affected students as saying that the previous cases of breathing difficulties and suspected poisoning were caused by a chlorine gas leak from a nearby factory.

However, authorities have not established whether a chlorine leak was responsible for Tuesday's incident.

The repeated incidents have raised concerns about student safety and renewed questions over the source of the suspected hazardous substances.