A Palestinian surgeon featured in the documentary "American Doctor" was killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital early on Thursday, hours after operating on patients and minutes after checking on a woman in his care.

Dr Rezk Abu Shaeera, a general surgeon, was among six people killed when the attack hit the hospital’s surgical department in Khan Younis shortly after midnight, injuring dozens and devastating vital services at one of southern Gaza’s few remaining functioning hospitals.

His colleagues remembered a dedicated doctor who continued caring for patients despite Israel’s repeated attacks on Gaza’s healthcare system.

"Just minutes before the attack, he had been checking on a patient and making sure she was doing well. A few minutes later, everything changed, and we lost him," a nurse at Nasser Hospital told Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).

"He was deeply dedicated to his work, and we had a good relationship with him. We worked together as one team in the surgical department."

Dr Goher Ahbour, an NHS surgeon who was working at the hospital at the time, said he had been operating alongside Abu Shaaira at 8pm, just hours before the strike.

"He and other colleagues were simply on the 2nd floor in the surgeons’ room as oncall overnight," he wrote. "RIP you beautiful soul."

Dozens of people attended a funeral on Thursday morning for the six people killed.

Abu Shaeera appeared in "American Doctor" working alongside visiting US physicians treating Palestinians in Gaza. Directed by Poh Si Teng, the 2026 documentary follows doctors Thaer Ahmad, Mark Perlmutter and Feroze Sidhwa, who are of Palestinian, Jewish and Zoroastrian backgrounds respectively and share a commitment to saving lives.

The film documents work inside Gaza’s besieged hospitals, including Nasser Hospital, where Palestinian staff and international volunteers treat devastating injuries amid shortages of equipment and medicines. It also follows the American doctors’ efforts to press US politicians to act for the patients and colleagues they left behind.

"Dr. Rizk Abu Shaira was among the extraordinary medical professionals whose courage and humanity we sought to honor through AMERICAN DOCTOR," Teng said in a statement. "Those who dedicate their lives to saving others deserve protection, not violence."

Watermelon Pictures, the film’s US distributor, condemned the killing and Israel’s continued assault on Palestinian healthcare.

"Hospitals, medical personnel, and patients must be protected under international law," the company said. "Those who dedicate their lives to saving others should never have to lose their own."

Thursday’s attack struck the Al-Yassin building, putting surgical and intensive care services out of action at a hospital serving at least 500,000 people. It was the seventh direct attack on the Nasser Hospital and the second to hit its surgical department.

Abu Shaaira’s killing came days after surgeon Dr Khaled al-Shawa suffered serious abdominal wounds in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City’s al-Saraya field hospital on Monday while treating patients. He underwent five hours of surgery.

More than 1,700 healthcare workers have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

"It is incredibly painful to lose a colleague who was simply doing his job and dedicating himself to caring for patients," the Nasser Hospital nurse said. "Sadly, he is not the first colleague we have lost during this war."