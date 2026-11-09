World leaders, diplomats and climate activists are gathering in Turkey for the next two weeks for the annual round of COP climate talks.

The COP31 summit is being held at the end of what scientists expect to the warmest year on record, as global temperatures continue to rise on the back of climate change.

What is COP31?

Officials from more than 190 countries are convening for the annual UN climate talks in Antalya between 9 and 20 November.

A Conference of Parties (COP) summit has been held every year since 1995 to negotiate global rules to combat climate change.

Though the summit is taking place in Turkey, Australia is leading the negotiations in an unusual arrangement agreed as a compromise after both countries bid to host the 2026 event.

Turkey's Environment Minister Murat Kurum has been named COP31 president, while Australian climate minister Chris Bowen is president of the negotiations.

Who's attending – and who isn't?

Almost all of the 194 countries that signed the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change will be present in Turkey.

The one glaring omission is the United States, which is not sending any representatives to the summit after President Trump withdrew from the treaty at the beginning of this year.

The heads of state and government of many other major countries will also be absent from Turkey. They include China's Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Italy's Giorgia Meloni.

What are the main issues being discussed?

Negotiators will return to the familiar yet unresolved issues from previous COPs, including emissions reductions and climate finance.

The 1.5C climate target set at Paris has already been breached. But the UN has said that serious action to curb global emissions now could pave the way for lower temperatures by the end of the century.

But global leaders remain divided about how fast to reduce emissions and how climate-related projects should be funded.

The issue of fossil fuels has been particularly difficult to find consensus over, given oil and gas producers' long-running opposition to any curbs on their activities. The final agreement in COP28 included for the first time a commitment to transition away from fossil fuels, though this was vague and included no plan or timeframe for doing so.

Countries failed to agree on a roadmap at the two following COPs. The final agreement at COP30 in Brazil omitted the term "fossil fuels" in a move interpreted by some as a backtrack on the earlier commitment to phase them out.

Ahead of the summit, outgoing COP president Brazil published the first roadmap to reduce fossil fuel emissions by 2033 though whether this can be translated into a binding global agreement seems unlikely.

Turkish climate minister and COP31 president Murat Kurum delivers a speech during the opening of COP31 in Antalya on 9 November 2026. [Getty]

Meanwhile, developing countries will continue to push for richer countries to shoulder more of the financial burden.

They argue that, not only are they more vulnerable to the effects of climate change, but they are also less responsible for it, with advanced economies accounting for the vast majority of historic CO2 emissions.

COP29 in Baku secured an agreement for developed countries to mobilise $300 billion a year by 2035 to help developing countries reduce their emissions and adapt to the impact of climate change. A record $136.7 billion was mobilised in 2024, according to the OECD.

Why does it matter?

The COP framework is often criticised for moving at a snail's pace and achieving little to address the escalating impacts of climate change.

But it remains the only mechanism for making global climate policy and will be critical if the world is to put a lid on the rising temperatures.

COP31 is being held at the end of what scientists say will be the hottest year on record as temperatures continue to rise even higher due to rising emissions.

The record temperatures have been felt more keenly than ever this year, with escalating droughts across the world, huge wildfires across Europe, and a glacier collapse in Nepal, which left more than 1000 people dead.