COP31 co-host Australia unveiled a draft deal Thursday that fails to mention fossil fuels, the leading driver of climate change, but includes a target to electrify the global economy.

The latest draft text presented at the UN climate summit in Turkey removes all references to fossil fuels, including an earlier proposal that called on nations to accelerate the phaseout of coal, oil and gas.

The nearly 200 nations involved in the marathon negotiations in Antalya have until Friday to strike a final agreement, with all decisions taken by consensus.

A sweeping draft pact unveiled earlier in the week laid out competing positions on flashpoint topics from energy to finance and trade, drawing criticism for its scope and complexity.

After days of tense consultations, negotiations chair Australia published a slimmed-down text half the original length containing fresh language.

The new text includes a call to increase the global share of final energy demand met by electricity to 35 percent by 2035 - a key initiative of COP31 host Turkey.

It also contains a recognition of the "best-available science" and a reference to the work of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a key battleground at COP31.

The summit is unfolding against a global energy shock triggered by the Iran war, a record-breaking El Niño and disasters fuelled by climate change from Europe to Nepal.

(AFP)