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These were the key events earlier on Thursday:
• Leaders of China, Russia and the US discussed the wars in Iran and Ukraine in their first-ever trilateral meeting, which finished in the Chinese city of Shenzhen earlier today.
• The US president said he will "see what happens [with Iran] after 1 January", without explaining the significance of the date.
• Iran said five more tankers were set ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting mines near Oman's southern shipping corridor.
• US CENTCOM chief Brad Cooper met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia amid escalating Houthi attacks. Riyadh's tallest skyscraper suffered damage in a missile attack on the capital's financial district earlier today while Saudi civil defence reported intercepting more projectiles this afternoon.
• Fighting continues across Yemen, with intense clashes reported around Taiz. Houthi media reported fresh Saudi-led airstrikes in the capital Sanaa.
• Israel said it ended its first ground operation in Gaza in over a year.
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An explosion hit a gas pipeline in eastern Syria on Thursday, authorities said, blaming sabotage, following a series of earlier attacks in the country still recovering from more than a decade of civil war.
The director of Deir Ezzor province's disaster management, Ziad al-Abboud, told state news agency SANA that an "explosion of unknown origin" hit the pipeline in Ruwaished.
Later on Thursday, the internal security forces for the province said that "according to initial information, the explosion was caused by a deliberate act of sabotage".
Abboud said "specialised teams from the Ministry of Energy closed the safety valves to prevent any additional gas leaks", without specifying the extent of the damage.
Several acts of sabotage against oil and gas pipelines have been reported by authorities in recent months, particularly in Syria's north and northeast.
On October 1, a major explosion on a gas pipeline near the capital Damascus caused three power stations to be taken out of service.
Saudi authorities on Thursday confirmed a Houthi attack damaged a tower in Riyadh's financial district, hours after an explosion rocked the capital and witnesses reported damage to the city's tallest building.
In a statement on X, the civil defence agency said the attack caused "material damage but no casualties". It did not identify the building, but released a photograph appearing to show the tower housing the Public Investment Fund, Riyadh's tallest.
The IRGC's navy said today that two supertankers, escorted by US jets, are ablaze in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz after hitting mines while taking an "unauthorised route".
Moreover, the Iranian army report three tankers are on fire after hitting mines east of Hormuz.
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a Lebanese charity, accusing it of financing Hezbollah and storing the group's weapons under the guise of providing humanitarian relief, as Washington steps up pressure on the Iran-backed group and its main supporter, Iran.
The US Treasury Department targeted the Wa Ta'awanu Association, which provides emergency relief services in southern Lebanon, accusing it of diverting donor funds to support Hezbollah's "terrorist activities".
Announcing the sanctions, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: "Attempts by the Iranian regime to undermine Lebanon's sovereignty through proxies such as Hezbollah will not be tolerated."
Washington would continue to "disrupt Iran's attempts to exert influence in the region and finance its proxies", he added.
The Treasury said the move was aimed at increasing pressure on Hezbollah's "illicit financing networks".
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The United States, Britain, France and Germany jointly pressed Tehran at a meeting of the UN atomic watchdog's board on Thursday to let inspectors return to its nuclear sites bombed by the US and Israel last year, accusing Tehran of "stonewalling".
Iran has not granted the International Atomic Energy Agency access to those nuclear facilities since the military strikes against them in June 2025.
While the strikes destroyed or badly damaged Iran's three uranium-enrichment plants known to have been operational at the time, Tehran has not said what happened to its stock of highly enriched uranium, which included material close to weapons grade and remains unaccounted for.
"It should be of concern to all Members of this Board that for a year and a half, the Agency has lost continuity of knowledge regarding Iran's previously verified stockpile of high-enriched uranium," the four Western powers said in a joint statement to the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors.
Yemeni government forces in Taiz have claimed to have shot down a Houthi drone to the south of the besieged city and reported strikes on Marib area.
Iraqi forces will begin deploying on Friday in the main stronghold of the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah group, state media reported, as Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi steps up efforts to rein in the faction.
"Pursuant to the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces... an official decree (Diwani Order) has been issued to establish a Command Headquarters in Jurf Al-Nasr," said a statement from the government's military spokesman that was published Thursday by state media.
US President Donald Trump said in comments broadcast on Thursday that the United States would "see what happens" in its conflict with Iran after 1 January, without explaining what the significance of that date might be.
In recent weeks, Trump has alternated between threats of escalation against Iran and indicating he could wind down hostilities, with the two sides in a standoff over efforts to resolve the conflict.
"We're going to have a new year coming up, and we'll see what happens after 1 January. But they've been nasty," Trump told Fox News during his trip to China.
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US President Donald Trump left Shenzhen on Thursday following an unprecedented trilateral meeting with the leaders of China and Russia.
Trump's plane departed the southern Chinese technology hub at around 6:45 pm (1045 GMT), shortly after his conclave with presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a security meeting last night that "an operation against Iran is unavoidable,” according to Israeli media outlet Channel 13.
A senior IDF officer told the outlet that "there are shared and approved plans between the IDF and CENTCOM. The question is the timing," referring to how officials are waiting on Trump to decide what he wants to do.
The report follow after US CENTCOM's chief met yesterday with the head of the Israeli army and other senior Israeli military officials, including Mossad chief Roman Gofman.
Cooper has since traveled to Saudi Arabia for meetings with Gulf officials.
China, Russia and the United States said Thursday they were "committed to advancing UN reform to enable the organisation to more effectively address global challenges and fulfill its fundamental mission of maintaining international peace and security".
An announcement published by Chinese state media following talks between the countries' leaders also said they had "acknowledged the vital importance of the principle of state consent and the respect for (diplomatic) immunity enjoyed by state officials", and agreed that "the International Criminal Court and other similar institutions must not abuse their jurisdiction".
The Kremlin said that a joint statement following a meeting on Thursday between the Russian, Chinese and US presidents would be published within an hour, the RIA state news agency reported.
The three leaders met at the APEC summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.
The first-ever face-to-face trilateral summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin has come to a close, according to reports citing Chinese state media.
During opening remarks about an hour earlier, the leaders discussed the war in Ukraine and nuclear proliferation, among other topics.
Chinese state agency Xinhua cites Xi as telling the other two leaders that nuclear weapons “should be comprehensively prohibited and completely eliminated, with the ultimate goal of establishing a world free of nuclear weapons.”
“China, Russia, and the United States should continue encouraging parties to conflicts to sit down and engage in talks, and resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means,” Xi said.
It is unclear whether the US-Israeli war on Iran or efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz were discussed.
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They signed agreements with Scott’s publishing houses, Gilgamesh and Nomad Publishing, but he never delivered, leaving them thousands of dollars out of pocket, with only a few if any copies of their books, and often deeply emotionally distressed.
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The Israeli military said it ended the "military operation" in central Gaza.
In an Arabic-language Facebook post on Thursday, the army had acted on Wednesday against what it claimed was "terrorist infrastructure" in the self-declared "Yellow Line" in central Gaza. "We would like to inform you that the activity has ended, and that the Salah al-Din axis has been reopened to traffic," the post said.
The presidents of China, the United States and Russia kicked off their first trilateral talks in China on Thursday, aimed, according to Beijing, as "safeguarding world peace".
The agenda for the unprecedented meeting between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin—which has raised fears of a carve-up of the world into new spheres of influence—was unclear.
The US military has gone back to having two aircraft carriers supporting US-Israeli war on Iran with the USS George Washington departing after four months in the region.
A spokesperson for the US Pacific Fleet, Cmdr. Katie Koenig, says the Japan-based USS George Washington is now under its control and “conducting routine operations” in the Asia-Pacific region.
The George Washington departed the Middle East in the same week that the USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived, briefly bringing the number of carriers in the waters off Iran to the unusually high amount of three.
The USS George H.W. Bush, which arrived in the region in April, and the Roosevelt are now the two carriers in the region as well more than a dozen destroyers, cruisers and a littoral combat ship.
A skyscraper in Riyadh housing the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund was damaged on Thursday, witnesses told AFP, as the kingdom reported new attacks by Yemen's Houthis.
Saudi Arabia has been battling a surge in attacks since fighting reignited over the summer in neighbouring Yemen's civil war, where Riyadh backs the internationally recognised government against the Houthis.
In the early hours of Thursday, AFP journalists in the Saudi capital reported a powerful blast had been heard.
Around the same time, civil defence authorities issued a warning for "potential danger" but said minutes later that the danger had passed.
The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis said it had "addressed a missile threat launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh".
"Initial assessment indicates the impact of debris, with material damage currently being surveyed," said coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki.
Witnesses later told AFP that Riyadh's Public Investment Fund Tower, which at 80 storeys is the tallest in the city's financial district, had been damaged.
"The facade is damaged across several floors, with windows blown out," said one source who requested anonymity. Two other sources confirmed the damage.
Standing 385 metres high, the tower dominates King Abdullah Financial District, which acts as a showcase for Saudi Arabia's economic ambitions.
With imposing skyscrapers, luxury shops and green spaces, the district also hosts the headquarters of the Saudi stock exchange along with multinationals such as Goldman Sachs.
Chaired by Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the sovereign wealth fund is one of the largest in the world with more than $900 billion in assets under management.
It is also one of the main instruments for diversifying the kingdom's economy away from oil, plans which have been threatened by the latest fighting.
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President Donald Trump meets Thursday with China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, a moment that could mark a pivot in world history—or become a quickly forgotten photo op.
Trump, who will test his reputation as an expert dealmaker in the trilateral meeting, has promoted his time with Xi and Putin—two of America's leading rivals—as a chance to hash out rules for controlling nuclear arms and to start resolving the wars in Ukraine and Iran. Experts have kept expectations low for major breakthroughs.
Trump plans to have a separate one-on-one meeting with Xi—his third substantial meeting with him this year—right before the trilateral.
He also added a separate sit-down with Putin to his schedule, marking the first time the leaders have held talks since their discussions in Alaska last year that failed to broker a deal to ease Russia’s war in Ukraine.
"Wonderful things can come out of this—or at least start," Trump said after joining Putin for the one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, calling Putin “my friend."
"We've had a great relationship for many years," Trump said after shaking hands with Putin.
The US-Israeli war on Iran has caused the biggest disruption ever to global oil and gas trade and could cut world oil demand by more than 4% by 2035 if governments accelerate electrification, efficiency and fuel-switching measures in response, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.
Energy markets have been rattled this year by the conflict, which has curbed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a route that typically carries about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies and is a key artery for Gulf exports.
"In my view, the energy world will never be the same again as it was before the Iran war," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in an interview alongside the release of the agency's World Energy Outlook 2026.
The conflict has resulted in cumulative losses of 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas supplies from the Gulf, the Paris-based agency said.