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These were the key events earlier on Thursday:

• Leaders of China, Russia and the US discussed the wars in Iran and Ukraine in their first-ever trilateral meeting, which finished in the Chinese city of Shenzhen earlier today.



• The US president said he will "see what happens [with Iran] after 1 January", without explaining the significance of the date.



• Iran said five more tankers were set ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting mines near Oman's southern shipping corridor.



• US CENTCOM chief Brad Cooper met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia amid escalating Houthi attacks. Riyadh's tallest skyscraper suffered damage in a missile attack on the capital's financial district earlier today while Saudi civil defence reported intercepting more projectiles this afternoon.



• Fighting continues across Yemen, with intense clashes reported around Taiz. Houthi media reported fresh Saudi-led airstrikes in the capital Sanaa.



• Israel said it ended its first ground operation in Gaza in over a year.