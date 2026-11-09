China seeks to build stronger ties with Iran

Zhai met Kani in Iran, according to a readout from China's foreign ministry on Monday. He is visiting Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia as well this month.
MENA
1 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
09 November, 2026
Last Update
09 November, 2026 10:59 AM
Several state-owned petrochemical enterprises in Iran participated in the 9th CIIE in Shanghai, China on 6 November 2026. [Getty]

China is willing to pursue stronger ties with Iran, China's special envoy to the Middle East Zhai Jun said in talks with Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

Zhai met Kani in Iran, according to a readout from China's foreign ministry on Monday. He is visiting Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia this month, as China steps up efforts to ease tensions in the region due to the US-Israeli wars.

There needs to be a "focus on political solutions with a rational and pragmatic spirit, and promote the early restoration of stability and development in the region," Zhai said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in separate meetings with Iranian and Saudi national security officials, has ‌said all parties in the conflict should focus on political solutions rather than resorting to arms again.

President Xi Jinping has also previously said China was willing to work with African countries to address ‌the spillover effects of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

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