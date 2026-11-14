Car bomb near Syria capital kills two people including child

A car bomb Saturday evening killed two people including a child in Jaramana, a suburb of the Syrian capital, as security remains fragile in the country.
MENA
2 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
14 November, 2026
An explosion caused by an IED targeted a minibus in Jaramana on 6 August 2026 [Getty]

A car bomb killed two people including a child in a suburb of the Syrian capital on Saturday, state media reported, as authorities struggle to restore full security to the country.

The SANA news agency said the explosion in the city of Jaramana also wounded one person.

Authorities had "established a security perimeter at the scene and opened an investigation", it cited security forces as saying.

Syria has frequently been hit by explosions or attacks against civilians or security forces since the fall of former autocrat Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

In August, another blast struck Jaramana, with the attack on a bus wounding 14 people, according to SANA.

In the capital Damascus, two devices exploded near a hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was staying during a landmark visit in July.

That blast left one person dead and 36 wounded.

Authorities blamed an organisation affiliated with the Islamic State group, which has previously claimed several attacks targeting Syrian security forces.

In 2014, IS seized vast swathes of territory in Syria, but was largely defeated in 2019.

The group still maintains sleeper cells in the country while calling on its members to fight the authorities.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former jihadist who has led Syria since Assad's ouster, is backed by Washington and last year joined an international coalition against IS.

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