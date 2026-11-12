British Army signs landmark pact with UK halal meat giant

The British Army has signed an agreement with one of the UK and Europe's largest halal meat suppliers to support military veterans, encourage British Muslims to join the Armed Forces and strengthen ties with South Asian communities.

Major General Karl Harris and Tariq Sheikh, the British-Pakistani businessman and founder of Tariq Halal Meats, signed the Armed Forces Covenant at the company's headquarters in Wembley, west London, on Armistice Day on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, the company will guarantee job interviews to former military personnel, provide reservists with paid leave for annual training and offer flexible working arrangements to partners of serving personnel.

The company will also display the covenant in its shops alongside messages encouraging customers to join the Armed Forces. Sheikh said more than three million customers visit the company's shops each year.

"This is your country and this is your Army," Sheikh told young British Pakistanis, encouraging them to join the military, its reserves or cadet organisations.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a national commitment to ensuring that those who serve or have served in the British Armed Forces, along with their families and the bereaved, are treated fairly and do not face disadvantages in accessing public or commercial services compared with other citizens.

Harris praised the historic contributions of South Asian soldiers from British India during the First and Second World Wars and their role in defending Britain.

"We celebrate the history and heritage that we all share, whether that's the British Army or people from South Asian heritage," Harris said.

"My maternal grandfather served in the Indian Army in Burma, and your relatives similarly served in that same theatre of war."

Sheikh, who was born in Gujrat in Pakistan's Punjab province, also highlighted the longstanding military connections between Britain and South Asia.

"For a hundred years Jhelum sent its sons into the British Indian Army," he said, referring to the Pakistani city where his wife was born.

"The Pakistan Army was born of that same Army in 1947. Its regiments, its discipline and its pride are an inheritance from the British Army, and it has honoured that inheritance ever since."

Sheikh said the agreement would encourage younger generations of British Pakistanis to consider military service.

"Serve in it, join its reserves, send your children to its cadets, and carry the tradition on," he said.

Thaira Sheikh, the company's chief financial officer, said anyone leaving the Armed Forces who applied for a job at Tariq Halal Meats would be guaranteed an interview.

"Our reservists will have paid time for their annual training, and the partners of serving personnel will have flexibility when a posting comes," she added.

Kunal Patel, the company's chief executive of franchises, said serving personnel, veterans and their families would be welcomed at its outlets, while franchise partners would support local cadet units and observe an annual moment of remembrance.

Tariq Halal Meats was founded in 1994 in Southall, west London, and has since expanded into one of the country's leading halal meat businesses.

Halal meat refers to meat from animals slaughtered and prepared in accordance with Islamic dietary laws derived from the Quran and Sunnah. In Arabic, halal means "permissible" or "lawful".

According to the British Army's website, more than 450 Muslim personnel serve in the Army, while broader government figures indicate that Muslims account for approximately 0.4% of the UK's Regular Forces.

The Muslim population in the UK is estimated at around four million, representing approximately 6% to 6.5% of the country's population, according to the Muslim Council of Britain.