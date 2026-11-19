The British government could face legal scrutiny over its failure to respond to a landmark petition demanding an apology and reparations for its role in the dispossession of Palestinians, a leading lawyer involved in the campaign has told The New Arab.

Danny Friedman KC, who provided legal expertise for the 400-page petition submitted by the Britain Owes Palestine campaign, said ministers have a legal obligation to consider its demands and explain any refusal.

Under UK law, the government is required to "consider the petition and provide an answer to the requests for an apology and other forms of repair and satisfaction that it makes", Friedman told The New Arab.

"The Ministers must also give reasons for refusal. The administrative court would have jurisdiction to examine the Minister's reasons and correct errors of legal analysis and irrationality," he added.

His comments come as the campaign renews pressure on the government over its failure to respond to the petition, submitted in September 2025, which documents Britain's alleged violations of international law during its rule over Palestine between 1917 and 1948.

The renewed demands were raised at a panel discussion at Trinity College, Oxford, on Tuesday, where historians and legal experts examined Britain's role in laying the foundations for the mass displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 Nakba.

The panel, which included Friedman, historians Avi Shlaim and Dawn Chatty, and legal scholars Victor Kattan and James McDougall, examined how Britain's colonial policies and the legal framework it imposed on Palestine violated international law at the time and contributed directly to the 1948 Nakba, when more than 750,000 Palestinians were expelled or fled their homes during the establishment of Israel.

Central to the campaign's case is Britain's implementation of the 1917 Balfour Declaration, which pledged support for establishing a Jewish national home in Palestine without recognising the Palestinian population's right to national self-determination.

The petition states that Britain had unlawfully altered Palestine's governing institutions to fulfil that commitment, in violation of the Hague Regulations and international law applicable at the time.

Avi Shlaim, emeritus professor of international relations at the University of Oxford and a member of the campaign, condemned Britain's failure to acknowledge its responsibility.

"The history of the British Mandate is the history of how Britain took Palestine from the Palestinians," Shlaim said. "Yet it is barely taught in British schools, and no British prime minister of either party has ever acknowledged that role, let alone apologise for it. It is time for Britain to confront its past."

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Britain urged to confront its colonial legacy

The campaign has accused successive British governments of refusing to confront their responsibility for Palestinian dispossession, despite a willingness to discuss other crimes committed under British colonial rule.

The renewed pressure comes as the government considers a formal apology for Britain's involvement in the transatlantic slave trade.

Defending the importance of confronting historical injustices, Ed Miliband said: "Is it weak to do this? I think it's the opposite of weak. I think fragile, weak countries can't face up to their past."

Campaigners argue that the same principle must apply to Palestine, where the consequences of British colonial rule continue to shape the lives of Palestinians facing Israeli occupation, displacement and violence.

In a statement following the Oxford discussion, Britain Owes Palestine urged ministers "to consider its evidence, search for records not yet released into the National Archives and respond fully and publicly."

The campaign also demanded that the government acknowledge Britain's wrongful acts, issue an official apology and examine appropriate forms of accountability, reparations and investment in the Palestinian people and the State of Palestine.

It argued that Britain must confront a colonial history "inextricably bound up with the current calamities that Palestinians face".

The demands come despite a tougher British stance towards Israel under Prime Minister Andy Burnham, including sanctions targeting Israeli settler companies operating in the occupied West Bank.

Middle East Minister Stephen Doughty previously told The New Arab that further sanctions could follow.

"We listen very carefully to what Ambassador Zomlot says, and Palestinians who are affected by the violence and actions of settlers and settler terrorism in the West Bank," Doughty said, "we've been very clear on the unlawfulness of the occupation and the need to end the violence."

However, campaigners insist that measures addressing Israel's present-day violations cannot replace accountability for Britain's own historical role in the dispossession of Palestinians.