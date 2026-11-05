Brent crude oil drops below $95 per barrel

The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, plunged 9.2% Thursday to $94.11 after Trump suffered a massive defeat during the midterms.
Economy
1 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
05 November, 2026
The price for the most actively traded contract in the Brent market has been veering between roughly $70 and $120 per barrel since just before the war. [Getty]

Benchmark international oil contract Brent crude fell more than four percent to under $95 per barrel on Thursday after President Donald Trump suffered a heavy defeat in US midterm elections due to the unpopular war launched jointly with Israel on Iran.

Brent crude for delivery in January slumped 9.2 percent to $94.11 per barrel Thursday the first time it has fallen below the symbolic level of $100 per barrel since early October.

Stocks of big oil companies, meanwhile, also sank. ExxonMobil fell 4.8%, and ConocoPhillips dropped 5.9%. They had been rallying for much of the year after Trump and Israel began the war with Iran, which sent crude prices much higher.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, plunged 9.2% Thursday to $94.11.

The price for the most actively traded contract in the Brent market has been veering between roughly $70 and $120 per barrel since just before the war with Iran began.

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