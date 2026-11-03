British pop singer Boy George arrived in Israel ahead of two concerts in Tel Aviv, defying pro-Palestine cultural boycott calls following his outspoken support for the country amid its genocidal war on Gaza, which began in 2023.

The former frontman of the 1980s band Culture Club was welcomed at the airport last Saturday, saying his visit was intended to demonstrate solidarity with Israel amid worldwide criticism of its destruction of the Palestinian territory.

"I am here with you — out of love, out of a belief in peace and out of a desire for us to dance, live and celebrate together again," Boy George said, referencing his controversial AI-generated song, 'We Will Dance Again', which he released across his social media accounts earlier this summer.

The 65-year-old singer was greeted by Live Nation Israel promoter Guy Besser and Sylvan Adams, president of the World Jewish Congress Israel, who thanked him for standing with the country.

Boy George was scheduled to perform at Tel Aviv's Menora Mivtachim Arena on Wednesday and again on Saturday.

On Monday, Boy George, whose real name is George Alan O'Dowd, met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and former Hamas captive Elkana Bohbot, who was abducted during the group's 7 October 2023 attack on southern Israel, which led to Israel's genocidal war.

Herzog praised the singer for his public support for Israel and presented him with a sculpture of red anemones, inspired by the memorial installations at the site of the Nova festival.

The singer also visited the Nova desert rave site on Wednesday alongside former captive Omer Shem Tov and other Israeli representatives, addressing the criticism he has faced over his political stance.

"They called me several names, 'Zionist,' and I finally said - yes, I am a Zionist," he said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

British singer Boy George was honoured by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on 2 November for his public support of Israel. His song “We Will Dance Again”, released in July, includes the controversial lyric “You say genocide, I say war”, rejecting descriptions of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza - which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians - as genocide. George has defended the song, saying it was inspired by his visit to an exhibition about the Nova festival attack and that he does not regret speaking out in support of Israel. — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) November 3, 2026

Ongoing backlash

Boy George has attracted renewed condemnation during his latest visit.

"WOW! What a coup for Israel! Cultural titans like Boy George will surely turn the tide of global outrage against Israel," political commentator and content creator Chris Kunzler sarcastically remarked.

Following the release of 'We Will Dance Again', Boy George faced a wave of criticism over the song's content, which explicitly dismisses allegations of genocide in Gaza.

This came despite a report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, which found that Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The song prompted a fierce backlash online, with musicians, activists and public figures accusing the singer of denying Israel's documented atrocities against Palestinians and whitewashing the devastation in Gaza.

Boy George has since emerged as one of the more vocal celebrity supporters of Israel's war, as cultural boycott movements have gained momentum.

His latest visit comes amid growing cultural isolation for Israel since the outbreak of its genocidal war on Gaza.

International artists have cancelled performances in the country or joined boycott campaigns opposing its decades-long occupation and apartheid, as well as the mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza, including women and children.

Campaigns including No Music for Genocide and Artists for Palestine UK, backed by prominent artists such as Macklemore, Massive Attack and Lorde, have called for the isolation of Israeli state and cultural institutions in protest against military actions and human rights violations.