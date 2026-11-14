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Former US president Joe Biden has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of repeatedly breaking promises to reduce Palestinian civilian casualties during Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, despite his own administration playing a central role in enabling the military campaign.

In excerpts from his forthcoming memoir, 'Promise Me, America', obtained by CNN and published on Friday, Biden described his growing frustration with Netanyahu, accusing him of prioritising his political survival over Israel's long-term interests.

The revelations have renewed scrutiny of Biden's responsibility for the devastation of Gaza, where tens of thousands of Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces using American-supplied weapons.

Biden said he repeatedly raised concerns about civilian casualties during private conversations with Netanyahu, who acknowledged that Palestinian deaths were damaging Israel's international standing.

However, Netanyahu repeatedly failed to honour assurances that Israel would take greater precautions to protect civilians.

"He would promise to do more," Biden wrote, describing how further Israeli military operations would subsequently kill more Palestinians.

"Bibi had no qualms about making promises he had no power — or intention — to keep," Biden wrote, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

Yet despite acknowledging Netanyahu's repeated disregard for American concerns, Biden continued supplying Israel with weapons and shielding it from international pressure to end its military assault.

His administration's support continued even as human rights organisations documented widespread atrocities, including mass displacement, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and the deprivation of essential supplies.

Biden's role in enabling Israel's genocide

While Biden portrays himself as attempting to restrain Netanyahu, his administration maintained the military assistance that helped sustain Israel's assault on Gaza.

A study published by Brown University's Costs of War project in October 2024 estimated that Washington had approved at least $17.9 billion in military assistance to Israel during the first year of the war.

The assistance included weapons shipments, military financing, equipment from American stockpiles and funding for Israeli missile defence systems.

Washington also provided diplomatic protection, repeatedly using its veto at the UN Security Council to block ceasefire resolutions, including in December 2023, February 2024 and November 2024.

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In December 2024, Amnesty International concluded that Israel was committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, citing mass killings, deliberate destruction, forced displacement and the obstruction of humanitarian assistance.

Despite these findings, Biden continued military support for Israel during his final weeks in office.

Human rights organisations and Palestinian advocates have accused Washington of complicity in Israel's atrocities, arguing that American weapons and diplomatic protection enabled the campaign to continue.

A UN independent commission of inquiry subsequently concluded in September 2025 that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza.

Biden temporarily suspended a shipment of heavy bombs in May 2024 over concerns about Israel's offensive against Rafah, where more than a million displaced Palestinians had sought refuge.

However, Washington continued approving weapons transfers while resisting demands to condition military assistance on Israel's compliance with international law.

By the time Biden left office on 20 January 2025, at least 47,035 Palestinians had been killed and more than 111,000 wounded in Gaza.

Much of Gaza's housing, hospitals, schools and civilian infrastructure had been destroyed or damaged, while almost its entire population had been displaced.

The reported death toll has since risen to at least 74,695, with more than 176,000 Palestinians wounded as of 14 November 2026.

Biden defends support despite Palestinian deaths

Despite acknowledging the scale of Palestinian suffering, Biden continues to defend his decision to provide Israel with military and political support.

In his memoir, he argues that his responsibilities as president included protecting American interests and allies, while conceding that his efforts to restrain Israeli operations had failed.

"Too many innocent Palestinians were killed," Biden wrote, acknowledging the prolonged deprivation of food, water, medicine and fuel.

However, he maintained that he did not regret standing by Israel following the Hamas-led attacks of 7 October 2023.

His expressions of sorrow stand in stark contrast to his administration's refusal to halt the military assistance that enabled Israel's campaign to continue.

Biden compares Netanyahu to Trump

In further excerpts reported by The Washington Post, Biden compared Netanyahu's political behaviour to that of US President Donald Trump.

He described Netanyahu as having "Trump-like tendencies", accusing him of dishonesty and manipulating democratic institutions to serve his personal interests.

Biden also warned that Israel risked losing the unconditional backing of American political leaders traditionally committed to defending the country.

The former president has long identified himself as a Zionist and was among Israel's most prominent international supporters throughout his decades in American politics.

However, his administration's support for Israel's assault on Gaza deeply divided the Democratic Party, with progressive lawmakers and Palestinian rights campaigners accusing Washington of enabling the killing.

Despite his retrospective criticism of Netanyahu, Biden's memoir offers no indication that he believes the US should have fundamentally reconsidered its military support for Israel, even as the humanitarian catastrophe unfolded.