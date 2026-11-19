As Israel's genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza and settler-colonial occupation of the West Bank continues, the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement marked twenty years of resisting the occupation on Wednesday.

Founded by Omar Barghouti and Ingrid Jaradat, the BDS movement has been using economic, cultural, and political pressure against Israel for two decades, taking inspiration from the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa.

In a three-day conference in Barcelona, Spain, academics, activists, trade unionists and artists joined together to not only celebrate BDS's twentieth anniversary, but also to discuss how to navigate the movement as Israel continues to wage war on the Palestinian people.

"We need more BDS philosophy, more BDS action, more BDS-inspired transformation," Francesca Albanese, the United Nations' Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, told The New Arab on the sidelines of the conference.

As Israeli military operations continue, Albanese, who has been documenting Israeli atrocities for many years, said BDS is "the most important Palestinian-led movement for political change through a change in the economy, and it is to accelerate its pace".

"[BDS] needs to get even more popularised, needs to be able to build more alliances with other struggles like the one for the environment, which is very central, or the one to protect minorities and indigenous people."

"This is the time to test and to attempt a unity of the struggle and unity of the people for a more just and humane society."

The UN rapporteur spoke alongside Omar Bhargouti, Dr Ghassan Abu Sittah, Spanish actor Hiba Abouk and Colombian politician Andres Camacho about "dismantling impunity" at a panel at the conference.

Omar Bargouti joins other panellists, including Dr Ghassan Abu Sittah and Francesca Albanese, to discuss the BDS movement [Anam Alam / TNA]

Omar Bhargouti noted the many successes of the BDS movement since October 2023, with dozens of nations, including Spain, supporting a military embargo against Israel when no country supported the idea before.

"The impact is happening at every level, including the government," he toldThe New Arab.

The BDS co-founder also noted the dozens of universities that have begun boycotting Israel since 2023. Prior to that, the University of Johannesburg in South Africa was the only one.

"It's critical that the price of genocide, that the price of occupation, is increased through boycotts and sanctions," Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah, a British-Palestinian doctor and the Rector of Glasgow University, told The New Arab.

"It's critical that we dismantle this grip of Israeli influence in every academic, sports, cultural, political institutions that we became aware of during this genocide. So we now need to be pushing."

Dr Abu-Sittah, who has witnessed Israeli atrocities firsthand while treating Palestinians in Gaza during war, spoke of the importance of creating an "economic price" for Israel's crimes against the Palestinian people while criticising the limited nature of recent UK sanctions on Israel.

"There is a historical moment, unfortunately paid for by the blood of the people in Gaza, where this is now the time to enact all of these sanctions and make them biting, rather than the cosmetic sanctions of the British government."

"I think we should not tolerate complicity with Israel at any level, within departments, within institutions, within academic institutions. There needs to be a zero-tolerance policy towards support for genocide."

The crowd cheered as the panellists entered the stage, chanting "FREE PALESTINE" in English and Spanish.

Another panel featured Palestinian-American lawyer Noura Erakat, Pakistani writer Fatima Bhutto, and trade union leader Zita Holbourne, who spoke about "building collective power and the road ahead".

Omar Barghouti, Francesca Albanese and Nora Erakat discuss the 20-year anniversary of the BDS movement at a panel in Barcelona, Spain [Anam Alam / TNA]

Erakat spoke of her own activism while in university and having to create her own job as "nobody wanted to hire a Palestinian-American human rights attorney".

"International law has to be given meaning," Noura Erakat told The New Arab during a pre-event conference.

Erakat, who has exposed how international law has been weaponised to entrench Israeli impunity through her book "Justice for Some", spoke about how the law can be reclaimed for the Palestinians.

"[International law] doesn't have a meaning on its face; otherwise we wouldn't need lawyers, you would just need literate people to read what the law says."

"You need lawyers in order to make the argument of what it means, and in order for those arguments to have any power you need movements to give the meaning."

The human rights attorney noted the Republic of South Africa taking Israel to the ICJ for genocide in 2024, following the outbreak of its war on Gaza a few months prior.

All panellists agreed the fight to boycott, divest and sanction Israel is more important than ever as the genocidal war on Gaza continues for its third year despite a ceasefire theoretically in place since October 2025.