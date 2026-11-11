The BBC is systematically favouring Israel in its coverage of the genocidal war on Gaza, a new investigation has found, noting that the broadcaster's presenters had put forward Israel's defence more than six times as frequently as Palestinian perspectives.

Nima Akram, CEO and founder of news comparison platform NewsCord, told The New Arab that the BBC was effectively making Israel's arguments on its behalf, rather than simply presenting opposing views.

"The term 'Israel would say' is also highly problematic, because it shows that the BBC is doing Israel's bidding for it, without even using Israeli statements," Akram said.

"They are simply coming to their defence without Israel needing to say anything. This makes it worse than 'Israel says-ism'."

His comments follow a NewsCord investigation, titled 'BBC: Would Say Files', which analysed 51,303 BBC News programmes broadcast between 7 October 2023 and 4 November 2026, alongside 1,618 articles, to examine how Israeli and Palestinian positions were represented.

The investigation found that BBC presenters put Israel's case to guests criticising its conduct in Gaza in 252 interviews, compared with just 15 instances in which they presented the Palestinian case to Israel's defenders.

Although critics of Israel's conduct were interviewed around two and a half times as often as its defenders, presenters spoke on Israel's behalf more than six times as frequently as they did for Palestinians, once the differing numbers of interviews were taken into account.

This occurred in 9.8% of interviews with critics, compared with 1.5% of interviews with defenders.

The report also identified a stark disparity in the use of phrases such as "Israel would say" and "Palestinians would say".

The former was used when questioning critics of Israel in 75 interviews, while the latter was directed at Israel's defenders in just four.

One example cited was an interview with Palestinian activist and politician Mustafa Barghouti on 7 October 2023, during which a BBC presenter said: "Israel would say you elected Hamas, which is an organisation committed to the destruction of Israel, and therefore they have to implement security. That is what they would say."

The investigation also uncovered significant disparities in the broadcaster's written reporting.

According to Akram, the BBC included a Palestinian position following just 25 percent of Israeli claims, compared with an Israeli response following 49 percent of criticisms of Israel.

When Hamas or authorities in Gaza made a claim, the BBC included Israel's position 58% of the time. By contrast, when the Israeli government made a claim, a Palestinian or UN position was included in just 39% of cases.

Asked about the BBC's longstanding argument that putting opposing views to interviewees is a fundamental part of impartial journalism, Akram said the problem was not the practice itself but its unequal application.

"We agree that putting the other side's case is legitimate. The BBC does it for one side: 252 interviews against 15, more than six times as often once you allow for how often each kind of guest is on air," he told The New Arab.

Akram also criticised the broadcaster for repeatedly presenting Israeli denials without scrutinising statements by senior Israeli officials concerning collective responsibility, the destruction of Gaza and the deprivation of food to civilians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant were among the officials whose remarks were examined in the investigation.

"In 247 of the 252 interviews, nobody mentioned what Israel's leaders said about 'human animals', an 'entire nation' or cutting off water," Akram said.

According to the report, a presenter raised one of five statements examined by NewsCord in just one of the 252 interviews, citing Gallant's description of Palestinians as "human animals" during an interview with Israeli-American historian Omer Bartov on 20 November 2023.

Guests themselves raised the statements in four other interviews, while they went unmentioned in the remaining 247.

The report challenged the BBC's interpretation of impartiality, arguing that presenting Israeli denials while overlooking statements by Israeli leaders amounted to selective scrutiny.

"Israel's denial is one part of what its leaders say. Their statements about collective responsibility, destruction and starvation bear directly on the allegations the BBC puts to guests," the report stated.

"If the BBC invokes impartiality to supply Israel's defence, it must also scrutinise the words that undermine it."

Asked what changes he wanted to see, Akram called for equal treatment of Israeli and Palestinian perspectives.

"One standard for both sides. Put the Palestinian case to Israel's defenders as readily as Israel's case is put to its critics," he said.

"When the BBC gives Israel's denial, it should give Israel's leaders' own words beside it."

The New Arab has approached the BBC for comment.

The findings come as the broadcaster faces sustained scrutiny over allegations of pro-Israel bias in its reporting on Gaza.

A 2024 Drop Site News investigation by Owen Jones documented complaints from 13 current and former BBC staff, including allegations that the broadcaster's Middle East editor, Raffi Berg, downplayed Israeli responsibility for Palestinian deaths, claims he and the broadcaster deny.

Berg previously described himself as "an admirer of the state of Israel" and said a Mossad operation he researched for his book Red Sea Spies had made him "tremendously proud".