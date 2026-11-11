Sixty Shia clerics are among 69 people facing a mass trial in Bahrain over terrorism-related charges, with allegations of torture, coerced confessions and serious violations of due process casting doubt on the fairness of the proceedings.

The defendants face accusations of establishing a "terrorist group", financing terrorism, espionage and links to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to Human Rights Watch and the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD).

Bahrain's High Criminal Court had been expected to deliver its verdict on Sunday, but the case was adjourned until 22 November. Judicial authorities barred defendants' families from entering the courtroom for Sunday's hearing, the rights groups said.

In a joint statement, the organisations raised concerns over allegations of torture and other ill-treatment, coerced confessions, incommunicado detention and secret proceedings.

"We, the undersigned human rights groups, express deep concern over the mass trial primarily targeting Shia clerics, which has been marred by serious allegations of torture and other ill-treatment, coerced confessions and severe due process violations including incommunicado detention and secret proceedings," the groups said.

They warned that the prosecution appeared to target the religious life and leadership of Bahrain's Shia community. The Shia-majority country is ruled by the Sunni Al Khalifa family.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei of BIRD described the proceedings as an unprecedented assault on the community's clerical leadership.

"Since Bahrain's judiciary was established in the 1920s, the country has never witnessed persecution of Shia clerics on this scale," he said. "Clerics who have led prayers and served their communities for decades now face judicial harassment."

Torture allegations and restricted access to evidence

BIRD documented firsthand accounts from detainees alleging abuses that the organisation said may amount to torture, particularly during their initial detention at Bahrain's Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID).

Detainees described being held incommunicado at undisclosed locations and subjected to forced standing, prolonged blindfolding and handcuffing, sleep deprivation, and threats of physical and sexual violence against themselves and their families.

They also reported threats of citizenship revocation and deportation.

Some detainees said interrogators threatened them with "the same fate as Sayed Mohamed Al-Mousawi", a 32-year-old man who died in police custody and whose body bore signs of torture, according to his family.

Among those whose accounts feature in the report is Sayed Moosa Jawad Alwedaie, 57.

According to a memorandum from Bahrain's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) reviewed by BIRD, he told investigators that he had been threatened at the CID "with raping his daughter, putting slippers in his mouth, assaulting him, beating him, torturing him with electricity, removing his clothes and leaving him naked".

The threats also included "his deportation and the deportation of his family", according to the memorandum.

Another defendant, Sheikh Mohammed Saeed Al-Taitoon, 62, reported being blindfolded and restrained for a week and forced to stand despite suffering severe urinary bleeding and kidney stones.

He also said he was denied necessary surgery and threatened with the revocation of his family's citizenship.

Alongside the abuse allegations, the rights groups raised concerns about restrictions on the defendants' ability to challenge the prosecution's case.

Defence lawyers have been denied meaningful access to evidence and prevented from obtaining copies of case files, according to the report.

"When allegations of torture are brushed aside and defendants are denied a meaningful opportunity to challenge the evidence against them, the judiciary becomes an instrument of persecution," Alwadaei said.

"This mockery of justice must end. It will leave lasting wounds and deepen divisions across the country."

The proceedings come against a backdrop of regional tensions following the war with Iran and attacks targeting Bahrain and other Gulf states.

The charges centre on alleged links to the IRGC, which the US designates as a terrorist organisation.

A wave of arrests beginning in early May included Shia clerics and prominent religious figures. Hearings in the case began in July.

"This is an attack on the faith and identity of Bahrain's Shia community, and one of the ugliest forms of persecution since the conflict began," Alwadaei said.