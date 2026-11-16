Bahrain is using mass life sentences against Shia clerics and religious leaders to spread fear among its population, a leading human rights campaigner has told The New Arab, after 64 defendants were jailed for life on Monday.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, head of advocacy at the London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), condemned the severity of the sentences, which followed an unprecedented mass trial marred by allegations of torture, forced confessions and due process violations.

The Bahrain High Criminal Court convicted all 69 defendants of establishing a "terrorist group" allegedly linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards, sentencing the remaining five to 15 years in prison.

"I thought this was going to be a retaliatory conviction, that it was going to be harsh. But to get 64 life sentences shows how far they are willing to go. They want to spread fear among the public," Alwadaei told The New Arab.

Among those sentenced to life imprisonment were some of Bahrain's most prominent Shia clerics, including sheikhs Mohammed Sanqour and Ali Al-Sadadi.

Ayatollah Isa Qassim, regarded as the country's highest-ranking Shia spiritual leader, was also sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia.

The public prosecution accused the defendants of working with Iranian officials to undermine Bahrain and bring the kingdom under Tehran's influence.

It alleged that they had "sought to change the system of government by force and unlawful means through incitement to commit terrorist acts, acts of rioting and sabotage, and through efforts to spread and entrench [Iran's] ideology".

The verdict came six months after authorities first detained the religious leaders during an unprecedented crackdown triggered by the US-Israel war on Iran.

The conflict heightened tensions in the Sunni-ruled kingdom, where members of the Shia-majority population staged small demonstrations expressing sympathy with Iran.

Bahrain, which hosts a major US naval base, was among the Gulf states hardest hit by Iranian retaliatory drone and missile strikes.

Authorities have also stripped dozens of Shia citizens of their nationality and deported them during the crackdown.

Torture and forced confession allegations

Ahead of Monday's ruling, 20 regional and international human rights organisations raised serious concerns over allegations of torture and violations of due process during the trial.

BIRD obtained testimony from defendants who alleged they had suffered abuse while in detention.

Several reported being pressured into signing confessions, while others described being held incommunicado and subjected to secret legal proceedings.

The rights organisation also criticised irregularities in the trial, including the judge's abrupt decision to bring forward the verdict from 22 November following a request from the public prosecution.

"This is making a mockery of what is supposed to be an independent process," Alwadaei told The New Arab. "The public prosecution can dictate when a judge can deliver a sentence and when they want to delay it. It's really up to them."