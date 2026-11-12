A decisive US vote against war has made a renewed military confrontation with Iran significantly less likely for now, Arab intellectual Azmi Bishara has said, arguing that the outcome of the US congressional elections has weakened the wartime alliance between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Bishara, director general of the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, said there were still figures encouraging Trump to resume the war, but that the president understood the limits of what another military campaign could achieve.

He argued that what he described as the "diabolical wartime alliance" between Trump and Netanyahu had been weakened by both the Israeli and US elections, and said the American vote outcome marked "the beginning of the end of Trumpism".

Bishara also warned that some Arab parties inside Israel risked falling into what he described as a process of Israelisation by signalling a willingness to accept almost any conditions in exchange for joining an Israeli government.

He said Palestinian citizens of Israel could instead maintain their national identity and political principles while using their parliamentary strength to secure demands from outside the governing coalition, potentially providing a safety net for a government led by Gadi Eisenkot "without becoming bona fide Zionists".

War is further away than before

Speaking to Al-Araby TV from Doha on Wednesday evening, Bishara said that before the 3 November elections in the United States, the atmosphere had been moving towards a decisive choice between a military strike on Iran and a negotiated agreement.

But after the election results emerged, "the picture changed, because the diabolical wartime alliance [between Trump and Netanyahu] was weakened", he said.

According to Bishara, Trump now prefers to give mediation, particularly Qatari mediation, a greater opportunity to work, while continuing the economic blockade on Iran.

He stressed that an overwhelming American vote against war had made it difficult to challenge, and said Netanyahu faced a similar constraint.

Although Bishara cautioned that the military option had not come off the table, he said it had become "qualitatively further away than it was before".

Asked what a possible agreement might look like, particularly given Iran's triumphant rhetoric and its language of challenge and threats, Bishara said such rhetoric was understandable from the perspective of Iranian public opinion.

Tehran, he said, was seeking to restore its dignity and retained a desire for revenge.

But in terms of realpolitik, Bishara said Iranian officials knew they could not challenge the world's most powerful country or withstand prolonged economic pressure indefinitely.

At the same time, he said US officials were confident that Iran would show considerable flexibility on the nuclear issue.

Bishara said the question now was which side would demonstrate flexibility first, and when.

One possibility, he said, would be for Iran first to readmit nuclear inspectors and agree to transfer its enriched uranium to a third country, something Bishara said would appear to Tehran as a defeat.

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Another possibility would begin with a US declaration ending the war and the release to Tehran of some of its frozen funds, while negotiations over the nuclear programme continued in parallel. Qatar and Pakistan have already submitted a mediation proposal to Washington and Tehran involving reciprocal steps on the nuclear programme and frozen Iranian assets.

Turning to Iran's strategy regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Bishara described control over the waterway as "Iran's actual nuclear weapon".

Like any nuclear weapon, he said, it did not need to be used. In other words, Iran did not need to close the strait because "the world already understands that Iran is capable of closing it, and no one will accept remaining at the mercy" of the Iranian leadership over such an issue.

Bishara added, however, that what the Iranian people wanted was the lifting of sanctions and economic prosperity, not the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

If the region did return to a war scenario, Bishara said he did not expect nuclear weapons to be used.

He also repeated an argument he has made several times since the start of the attack on Iran in February: "As long as there is no ground invasion, it will not be possible to overthrow the Iranian regime."

The beginning of the end of Trump

The US congressional midterm elections occupied a substantial part of Bishara's interview with Al-Araby TV, with the Arab intellectual describing the result as marking the beginning of the end of Trumpism.

He said democracy had defended itself and corrected its course, pointing to the roughly 70 million Americans who voted against Trump after many of them had supported him two years earlier.

Bishara argued that this capacity for democracy to defend itself did not exist in other political systems.

Only a democracy, he said, allowed voters to change their minds and created the possibility of increased participation, in this case against what he described as an alliance of business interests, extremist elements of the Evangelical Church, the Zionist lobby and the Make America Great Again, or MAGA, movement.

On that basis, Bishara said he expected the next two years to look different from the previous two.

He pointed to the rapid emergence of moves to distance political figures from complete dependence on Trump, something he said could be seen in the position of Vice President JD Vance.

He also cited what he described as a "rebellion" by Fox News against the president, including its decision to host newly elected Michigan senator Abdul El-Sayed.

Bishara said signs of dissent had also emerged within MAGA itself, particularly over war and the nature of the US relationship with Israel.

Asked whether the election results suggested that Israel was beginning to lose influence in key centres of American power, Bishara said that influence remained substantial but was no longer what it had once been.

He said this was visible in changes to AIPAC's methods of operation and in the growing tendency of politicians and candidates to distance themselves from the organisation. Pro-Palestine groups described the midterm results as evidence of growing resistance to AIPAC's influence after several candidates targeted by pro-Israel spending won their races.

Bishara spoke at length about what he described as the importance of Israel and its lobbying organisations beginning to lose their ideological hegemony, meaning their ability to exercise influence without relying on coercion, across the West generally and particularly in the United States.

He attributed that shift both to domestic developments inside America and to the impact of the images of the genocide in Gaza seen by the American public.

More significantly, Bishara said opposition to supplying weapons to Israel had now reached even "the moderate and centrist current inside the Democratic Party".

He expressed regret that Arab actors were not building on or investing in this development.

Bishara credited the change largely to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which he said had grown to an unprecedented size.

Where Senator Bernie Sanders had once stood almost alone in representing that current in Congress, Bishara said there were now four such figures in the Senate and 16 in the House of Representatives.

He stressed that these politicians had primarily reached office because of their positions on domestic issues, alongside which they held what he described as positive foreign policy views.

Bishara praised what he called the cumulative work of generations of immigrants and people of colour in the United States who had waited decades to integrate and gain acceptance within American society.

Their children, he said, had refused to continue accepting what their parents had been forced to accept and had instead asserted themselves within American society and politics.

Bishara, whose recent book The Question of Identity was published by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, said this generation had managed to combine a commitment to universal values, including freedoms, women's rights, equality and human rights, with an insistence on maintaining their own identity.

He described this as a "magical combination" that fell within what he considered the true definition of secularism.

Bishara, author of Religion and Secularism in Historical Context, said this approach "has a future as a discourse capable of confronting Trump".

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Risk of Israelisation among Palestinian citizens

On another issue, Bishara, author of The Question of Palestine: Questions of Truth and Justice, said he was concerned about the risk of Israelisation among some Palestinian citizens of Israel.

He said they now stood at a crossroads.

On the one hand, there had been a need to vote in order to remove Netanyahu, and that objective had been achieved.

But, Bishara said, "now caution must begin".

Arab politicians should be the ones imposing conditions, not the other way around, he argued.

He was referring to four conditions imposed by Gadi Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming an Israeli government, before agreeing to accept the support of the 19 Arab MPs.

The first was recognition of Israel as a Jewish, democratic, liberal and egalitarian state.

The second was a commitment to the values and principles contained in Israel's Declaration of Independence.

The third was the imposition of military or civilian national service on everyone.

The fourth was recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organisation and a commitment to ending its military capabilities and its rule in Gaza.

The conditions reflect the continuing divisions inside Eisenkot's bloc over whether to rely on the 19 Palestinian lawmakers to form a government.

United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas, whose party holds eight seats in the Knesset, is considering accepting those conditions in exchange for participating in the government, according to the report.

Bishara warned against a form of Israelisation similar to what occurred when the late Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin relied on the votes of five Arab MPs to form a government, before he was assassinated.

"Today there are Arab parties prepared to accept everything in order to enter the governing coalition," Bishara said.

He argued that Palestinian citizens of Israel could instead preserve their national identity and political principles while using their leverage to secure some of their demands from outside the coalition.

They could provide Eisenkot with a parliamentary safety net, he said, "without becoming Zionists".

This remains a viable parliamentary route because Eisenkot's 48-seat bloc and the 19 Arab MPs together command 67 seats, although major political divisions remain over the terms of any agreement.

Turning to the likely differences between a potential Eisenkot government and the current Netanyahu administration, Bishara repeated an argument he has made in a series of television interviews over the previous four weeks.

He said the principal disagreement between the two camps, Netanyahu's bloc and the so-called change camp, was about Israel itself: who governs it, the country's way of life and the powers of the judiciary.

Since the assassination of Rabin in 1995, Bishara argued, there had no longer been a major Israeli disagreement over Palestine, a final-status settlement or Palestinian statehood.

This followed the principle established by Netanyahu that "peace is made with the Arabs, not with the Palestinians", he said.

On Palestinian and regional questions, Bishara said there were differences between the two camps, but they were not fundamental.

Eisenkot might be firmer towards settlers because he regarded them as posing a danger to Israel, Bishara said.

He might also reverse sanctions imposed on the Palestinian Authority and refrain from trying to destroy it.

An Eisenkot government could increase cooperation with the Peace Council dealing with Gaza, allow the committee responsible for administering the territory to operate, and show greater understanding towards the circumstances facing Arab countries such as Jordan.

In relations with the West, Bishara reiterated his view that Israel would benefit from Netanyahu's departure because it would improve the country's image and help it emerge from its international isolation and current status as a pariah.

Regarding relations with Washington, Bishara said Eisenkot and his allies, if they succeeded in forming a government, would preside over a minority administration and therefore need to satisfy and reach an understanding with the United States.

This would be particularly important because Trump had openly called on Israelis to vote for Netanyahu, and both Trump and Netanyahu had now been defeated, Bishara said.

As a result, he argued, both Eisenkot and Trump would want to open a new chapter in their relationship.

Bishara concluded by stressing that no fundamental damage had been done to US-Israeli relations and that an Eisenkot government would be more acceptable to the new majority in Congress.