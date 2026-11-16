Australia, UK, Canada, Italy urge Israel to allow 'rapid' Gaza aid access

"We today urge the Government of Israel to stop the delays now...allow immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza," said the statement.
MENA
1 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
16 November, 2026
Heavy rain earlier this month swept away tens of thousands of tents in the territory, where virtually the entire population has been displaced at least once, according to authorities in Gaza. [Getty]

Australia, Britain, Canada and Italy on Sunday urged Israel to allow "rapid and unimpeded" humanitarian access to Gaza, calling the situation on the ground "dire".

"We today urge the Government of Israel to stop the delays now and allow immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza," the countries said in a joint statement.

The four foreign ministries highlighted recent floods that have "brought further suffering".

Heavy rain earlier this month swept away tens of thousands of tents in the territory, where virtually the entire population has been displaced at least once, according to authorities in Gaza.

"People in Gaza desperately need shelter and humanitarian assistance," the four countries said. "Yet 150,000 tents and other vital supplies are being held at the border and prevented from entering Gaza. This situation is entirely reversible—and there is still time to act before the winter fully sets in."

It was the latest international warning over the humanitarian situation there, with the European Union releasing a similar statement on Saturday.

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